Did Kash Patel Make Up Halloween Terrorist Attack He Claimed to Stop?
The lawyer for one of the men arrested says Patel is describing a nonexistent plan.
Did Kash Patel make up a terrorist plot? The lawyer for one of the accused seems to think so.
The FBI director announced Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had thwarted a potential terror plot in Dearborn, Michigan. Patel said that multiple young men had been arrested in a raid for plotting a “violent attack” on “pumpkin day,” which investigators believed referred to Halloween.
But Amir Makled, an attorney representing Mohmed Ali, one of the men facing criminal charges in connection to the plot, claimed that after reviewing the case, he believed there had never been a terror plot to begin with, the Associated Press reported Monday.
“If these young men were on forums that they should not have been on or things of that nature, then we’ll have to wait and see,” Makled said. “But I don’t believe that there’s anything illegal about any of the activity they were doing.
“I don’t know where this hysteria and this fearmongering came from,” Makled said.
“We are confident that, once the facts are reviewed objectively, it will be clear there was never any planned ‘mass-casualty’ event or coordinated terror plot of any kind,” he told CNN Sunday. He said that three men had been arrested, and two were taken in for questioning.
Hussein Bazzi, an attorney representing another suspect arrested in the raid, told CNN that “pumpkin day” may have referred to “online gamer chat that was misinterpreted.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi released a criminal complaint Monday alleging that two men, Ali and Majed Mahmoud, had planned a “major ISIS-linked terror plot.” The pair face charges of “receiving and transferring, and attempting and conspiring to transfer, firearms and ammunition knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that the firearms and ammunition would be used to commit a Federal crime of terrorism,” according to the complaint.
Makled pointed out that the firearms were all legally bought and registered. “The reality here involves a small group … with a lawful interest in recreational firearms, not a terrorist cell or organized attack,” he told CNN.
After the arrests were first made public Friday, MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian reported that something had been off about the timing of the announcement. “There seems to be consternation within the FBI that the director announced these arrests prematurely,” he wrote on X.
The timing of Patel’s seemingly heroic feat was quite convenient, as it landed amid a firestorm of backlash after he reportedly used a government-funded jet to visit his girlfriend.