FBI Leader Freaks Out at Thomas Massie for Not Taking His Call
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a lengthy rant against Massie.
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tore into Representative Thomas Massie for suggesting the government was attempting to weed out a whistleblower.
The spat started when Massie shared a “troubling” letter on X Wednesday from an attorney representing an FBI whistleblower. According to the letter, a whistleblower had made a protected disclosure related to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into pipe bombs that were placed at the Democratic and Republican national headquarters on January 5, 2021, ahead of the deadly riot at the Capitol.
The letter stated that the FBI’s Washington field office said it would hold a meeting the next day—raising alarms for the attorney, who claimed it was “obvious” the meeting was “an attempt to identify the FBI whistleblower.”
“Just a reminder to @FBIDirectorKash, in case this letter is warranted, federal law prevents retaliation against whistleblowers,” Massie wrote on X.
In his more than 2,000-character response, Bongino provided a laundry list of efforts the FBI had made in its investigation into the pipe bomb, before turning his attention to Massie.
“When I spoke with you yesterday a little after 8am ET (screenshots attached), I offered you an in-person brief on our work. We spoke for ten minutes,” he wrote, referring to two screenshots he’d sent showing his calls made to Massie. “I called you back a bit after 7:30pm ET to again make that offer. You didn’t answer and have yet to call me back.
“Despite this, you continue to imply that the Director and I are targeting investigators in the case,” Bongino wrote. “This is disgusting, even by the low standards many have for politicians. You know my number, and you’re free to call me anytime. But it’s easier to tweet and throw BS bombs.”
Massie hasn’t exactly been on the Trump administration’s good side recently, ever since putting his weight behind a petition that would force a House vote on a bill to release the government’s full files on Jeffrey Epstein. Massie claimed Wednesday that the White House’s attempts to pressure Republican lawmakers away from supporting the bill had been an effort to prevent Massie from winning.
Last month, the FBI released new footage of a suspect placing an explosive device at the DNC, inviting widespread speculation from citizen-sleuths and conspiracy theorists about who the suspect might be.