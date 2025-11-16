Skip Navigation
Protesters Slam Trump’s Newest Crackdown on Democrat-led City

As U.S. Border Patrol descended on Charlotte, North Carolina, people took to the streets Saturday.

Protesters attend the “No Border Patrol In Charlotte” rally on November 15, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

Residents of Charlotte, North Carolina, are rallying in opposition to the invasion of their city by federal immigration enforcement agents under President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin announced that the Trump administration is “surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte” in an operation dubbed “Charlotte’s Web.”

Agents conducted searches and arrests across the Democratic-led city, which is home to a significant immigrant population. Thus far, the operation has targeted local retail stores and a church. Many businesses closed down because, as a local bakery owner told The Charlotte Observer, “They’re not chasing criminals. They’re chasing anyone who looks, speaks like me, who has an accent like me, who looks like me.”

In one incident, agents detained a U.S. citizen—who had also been stopped previously by agents—after shattering the window of his truck.

In a statement, Charlotte’s mayor and other local officials said the operation was “causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community as recent operations in other cities have resulted in people without criminal records being detained and violent protests being the result of unwarranted actions.”

Hundreds have peacefully protested the agents’ presence, with one major demonstration at a park in uptown Charlotte, and others at locations where Border Patrol agents were spotted.

“They’ve been doing terrible things in Chicago, and we’re not happy that they’re bringing it here to North Carolina,” one protester, who held a sign that read “Stop kidnapping our neighbors,” told the Observer.

Read more about Trump's immigration crackdown:
How Trump Is Sneakily Using Navy for His Fascist Immigration Crackdown
Epstein Survivors Weigh in On Brutal MTG-Trump Feud: Report

It comes amid a deepening rift in the MAGA movement over Epstein.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stands at a press conference.
As President Donald Trump and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s feud over Jeffrey Epstein boils over, survivors of the late sex criminal have reportedly issued a collective statement of support for the Georgia Republican.

The bizarre development comes amid a deepening internal rift in the MAGA movement.

The letter, as reported Saturday by MeidasTouch News, thanked Greene “for standing up against the intimidation, silencing, and abuse that Epstein survivors have endured for decades.”

“When you speak the truth and refuse to bow to threats, you become a survivor by proxy—an ally who carries part of the fight with us,” the message continued. “That courage matters. You have our full support. We stand united with you against any attempt to bully, rewrite history, or shut down accountability.”

The 27 reported signatories, who faced or were otherwise impacted by Epstein’s abuse—such as Maria and Annie Farmer, Courtney Wild, and the family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre—promised to defend Greene “with everything we have” and offered “to help and to talk.”

Greene, a far-right politician, former Trump disciple, and frequent purveyor of bigotry and conspiracy theories, has drawn the president’s ire in recent days for her efforts to compel government transparency on the Epstein case.

She was among four House Republicans to back a successful bid to force a (now forthcoming) floor vote on the release of the Justice Department’s Epstein-related documents.

The president, in turn, has publicly withdrawn his support of Greene, dubbing her a “RINO”—or Republican in name only—as well as nicknames like “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” and “Marjorie Taylor Brown” (because, he explained, “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!”).

Greene on Saturday said Trump’s abuse has “fueled and egged on” threats against her.

Trump Shares Ludicrous Epstein Files Conspiracy Theory

It’s just the latest one, but it’s a big one.

President Trump speaks on Air Force One.
President Donald Trump thinks it’s possible that, some time in the past year or so, his political enemies planted damaging information about him in Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Following the latest release of Epstein-related records, Trump on Friday was asked about the possible publication of more such files.

The president floated a wild theory.

“If they had anything, they would have used it before the election, OK?” Trump said, evidently referring to Democrats. “I can’t tell you what they put in since the election, but if they had anything, you don’t think they would have used it before the election?”

This week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents obtained from Epstein’s estate, including private emails mentioning Trump. In one such message, the disgraced financier suggested Trump “knew about the girls” he had trafficked. The recent dump followed the committee’s release of tens of thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents in September.

Friday was not the first time Trump or his allies have baselessly claimed that Democrats fabricated Epstein documents. “I can imagine what they put into files,” the president said in July, as the controversy was gaining steam.

And in September, when the House Oversight Committee published Epstein’s 50th birthday book from 2003, featuring a lewd letter from Trump, the White House claimed the subpoenaed document was a fake. MAGA lawmakers joined in on the conspiracy theorizing, with Representative Tim Burchett saying the Biden administration may have forged the letter and somehow gotten it into a decades-old book in possession of the Epstein estate.

Next week—despite Trump’s best efforts—the House is expected to vote on legislation that would force the Department of Justice to release all of its Epstein-related records.

The U.S. Might Be About to Enter a New Conflict—but Trump Won’t Say

The president has been ramping up pressure on Venezuela for some time now.

President Donald Trump speaks with both hands in the air.
After days of deliberations with high-ranking officials, President Donald Trump thinks he may have come to a decision about a major foreign policy issue.

He’s not quite sure, though, and he definitely isn’t sharing what his decision might be.

“I sort of have made up my mind,” Trump told CBS Friday on the topic of Venezuela, during a meeting with the press on Air Force One.

However, the president continued, “I can’t tell you what it is.” He added that they had “made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in,” however.

As The New York Times reported Friday, Trump has been applying military pressure to the South American country, but it remains a mystery for what purpose or what end.

The U.S.’s biggest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was moving into a position close enough to carry out strikes on the country, the Times reported, and the president was meeting with officials to review military options. He hadn’t ruled out direct action inside the country.

Trump has engaged in saber-rattling toward Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for some time now, saying he’s allowing armed gangs to smuggle drugs in the U.S. Venezuela’s military is now on high alert, creating a pressure-cooker situation, though, as several outlets have reported, Trump officials and aides have said contradictory things about the purpose of these moves.

The U.S. military has also engaged in numerous strikes over the past few months on more than 20 boats it claims were moving drugs from South America to the U.S. While the legality of these strikes are questionable, they’ve killed dozens of people in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and have created a surge of anger and displeasure among the international community, and Americans—and even Trump’s base.

As The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, a secret leaked memo from the DOJ showed that the administration was linking the boat strikes to fentanyl and stating that they were a chemical weapons threat, a claim that hasn’t been substantiated.

In Shocking Move, Trump Re-Pardons Far-Right Militia Member

Dan Wilson, who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, received a rare second pardon from the president.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

After pardoning a far-right militia member for his role in the Capitol riot, President Donald Trump gave him another pardon for an unrelated conviction for illegally possessing firearms.

On January 6, 2021, Dan Wilson, of the Oath Keepers and a Three Percenters–associated militia, breached the Capitol. Days earlier, per prosecutors, he had sent a disturbing text message to a Telegram group chat with other anti-government militia members: “I am ready to lay my life on the line. It is time for good men to do bad things.”

Wilson was ultimately convicted for conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. He pleaded guilty to the gun charges after authorities searched his Kentucky home and discovered firearms, some loaded, that he was forbidden from possessing due to previous felony convictions.

Trump did away with the conspiracy charges this January, when he pardoned “individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Since then, Wilson’s lawyers have argued that the pardon also applied to his gun charges.

But as Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled in March, the “plain language of the pardon” did not cover them. However, the judge noted at the time, Trump “has the constitutional authority to pardon Wilson for all of his crimes. He still may do so.”

On Friday, the president did just that, Politico reported Saturday—signing a full and unconditional pardon for Wilson that specifically cited his gun case. An unnamed White House official told Politico’s Kyle Cheney that Trump is pardoning Wilson because the search that led to the firearm conviction “was due to the events of January 6, and [the investigators] should have never been there in the first place.”

In recent days, Trump has issued slews of eyebrow-raising pardons for his political allies, though this one stands out as a particularly egregious example.

As Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on social media, “Trump is now pardoning January 6th rioters for unrelated crimes, just to reward them for their violence to keep him in power. The Republican Party is in the full time business of endorsing and incentivizing political violence.”

The President Stuns Reporters With Bizarre Comment About His MRI

Donald Trump claimed not to have any clue what the medical test was for, though he did know the results were “outstanding.”

President Trump listens during a briefing at the White House.
President Donald Trump made a baffling comment after receiving an MRI, calling into question his grasp of basic medical treatment—or what he could be hiding from the general public.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, the president said that he had undergone a physical and received an MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging test, as part of the exam.

He (predictably) reported that the results were extremely positive.

“Mr. President, can you tell us why you needed to get an MRI?” a reporter asked. “I understand that the results were good, but what was it for?”

“Because it’s part of my physical,” he said. After some back and forth, the president broke it down for the reporter.

“Here’s what the story is. I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.” Trump said. “But, I had an MRI as part of my standard, yearly—or, I think they do it every two years. But I have the physical every year. But the result was outstanding.”

“Was it your brain, or … ?” the reporter asked.

“I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well,” the president said.

For what it’s worth, an MRI is a fairly involved process that involves removing clothing, donning earplugs, and lying completely still in a large scanner for extended periods of time with the goal of obtaining quality images of internal structures of the body, according to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine. Given the amount of effort this process takes, several people on social media pointed out, patients would generally know what body part is being tested.

Trump, who is the oldest person ever elected president, has been the subject of swirling theories and concerns about his health for months, which seems to have put him on the defensive. The president breezed past his ignorance about the test and continued the conversation with the reporter, lauding his mental acuity, as he is wont to do.

“The other thing I took is, I took, as you know, a … very advanced test on mental acuity. Because I think a president should have to do that. And as you probably heard I aced it, I got a perfect score … and the only reason I tell you that is that it’s one subject, unlike Biden, and others, that you can take off your plate,” he said.

But for someone who claims not to know what his MRI “analyzed,” it’s hard to see how this could be true. Or maybe he just doesn’t want us to know. Either way, we’re left with a lot more questions than answers.

Trump Quietly Backtracks on Disastrous Grocery Tariffs

The president reversed course on some tariffs on items like beef—something his team promised not to do.

President Trump sits in a meeting in the Oval Office.
President Donald Trump eased some of his “Liberation Day” tariffs Friday evening, all but conceding that his trade policy has increased Americans’ grocery expenses despite his administration’s claims to the contrary.

In an executive order, the president exempted certain products, including coffee, beef, and bananas, from reciprocal tariffs that he announced in April. This comes as costs for such goods—and groceries in general—have spiked under his administration, thanks in no small part to his tariffs. And the move undermines his repeated assertions that his tariffs do not hit American consumers’ wallets.

Asked about the rollback on Air Force One Friday, Trump said the reversal was meant to “bring down some of the foods” whose prices have become “a little bit high” (an understatement) because “we don’t make them in this country.”

He did not elaborate on why, in light of this predictable outcome, he had issued the tariffs in the first place.

In a fact sheet, the White House patted itself on the back—with no hint of irony—for “strengthening the economy.” On social media, prominent MAGA accounts spun Trump’s attempt to undo price increases of his own making as evidence of his commitment to affordability.

“President Trump has just signed an executive order ELIMINATING tariffs on beef, coffee, and tropical fruits,” wrote pro-Trump influencer Nick Sortor. “This is an effort to bring down food prices in America, as voters voice concerns about affordability. Keep focusing on affordability, 47.”

He omitted mentioning who had put the tariffs in place.

“Lunatic”: Trump Rants and Raves at MTG Amid Epstein Turmoil

The president has officially broken up with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene points while speaking to reporters in the Capitol.
Donald Trump’s feud with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continued Saturday, as the president unveiled two new disparaging nicknames for the Georgia Republican.

Trump has been at loggerheads with Greene and her colleague Thomas Massie over their calls for full transparency regarding the notorious late Jeffrey Epstein. Greene and Massie were among the four members of the GOP who signed a discharge petition to force a floor vote, now expected to take place next week, on the Epstein files’ release.

The president, who maintains that l’affaire Epstein is all a Democratic “hoax,” tore into Greene on Friday evening, calling her a “ranting Lunatic” on Truth Social. Greene shot back on X, posting screenshots of text messages to Trump and a White House aide, in which she emphasized the importance of justice for Epstein’s victims: a concern that has thus far failed to move the president.

Come Saturday morning, the two were still exchanging barbs. In one Truth Social post, Trump referred to Greene as “Marjorie Taylor Brown,” as, he explained, “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!” The president dubbed Greene and Massie RINOs, or Republicans in name only.

Greene attributed Trump’s attack to her Epstein stance and her increasingly critical views of Israel, insinuating the country was putting “pressure” on the president to suppress the files.

Trump answered with more taunting, this time christening the lawmaker “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green,” an insult already coined by MAGA influencer Laura Loomer—to whom Trump has previously outsourced staffing decisions and now, apparently, his name-calling.

Secret DOJ Memo Claims Chemical Weapon Threat From “Drug Boats”

The Trump administration has a new justification for bombing boats in the Caribbean.

Fishermen sail on a boat in the water.
Fishermen in a boat near Caraballeda, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on September 24. Donald Trump has bragged that his bombings have scared fishermen in the area.

Trump’s White House is naming fentanyl as a chemical weapon to justify the indiscriminate “drug boat” bombings it’s been carrying out in the Caribbean, which have killed 80 people to date.

A classified Justice Department memo reported on by The Wall Street Journal sheds light on the administration’s multiple legal arguments to justify the strikes—including that drug cartels are terrorist organizations and that their smuggling efforts are specifically meant to destabilize the U.S. and its citizens. Two people familiar with the memo shared its contents.

The brief mentions fentanyl multiple times as a justification for the strikes, even as the bulk of the drug entering the U.S. is known to come over land from Mexico. There is no evidence that Venezuela, where one of the newly classified terrorist organizations is based, is making and moving fentanyl.

“Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X Thursday. “The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood—and we will protect it.”

Democrats and experts remain thoroughly unconvinced.

“Much of it is geared toward making a financial argument about what the drugs are providing in terms of monetary resources” to the so-called “terrorist” cartels, New Jersey Senator Andy Kim told the Journal. “But they are trying to use that now to create a lethal kinetic justification, which is not what that designation is for and has never been done before.”

“It is an incredible stretch,” said former Trump and Obama State Department legal adviser Brian Finucane.

The memo also refers to the president’s powers under Article 2 of the Constitution, which allows him to control military action for up to two months before congressional approval is necessary—something even Republicans have taken issue with.

“The president had the right to take initial actions, but should seek Congressional authorization for continued strikes,” Representative and House Armed Services Committee member Don Bacon said.

It certainly seems that the Trump administration knows it doesn’t have standing to just keep blowing up “drug boats” instead of stopping, boarding, and arresting these alleged “narco terrorists.” So instead it has to engineer claims in secret memos of chemical warfare and terrorism to avoid any congressional resistance.

Trump Plans to Use Travel Ban for Chilling New Immigration Rule

If you are from any of the countries on the travel ban, your future status could be at risk—even if you’re already in the country.

A woman seated in airport folds in on herself.
The Trump administration is planning to make it harder for immigrants to get green cards and other benefits if they are from any of the countries on the president’s travel ban.

The New York Times, citing documents from the Department of Homeland Security, reports that the plan is to view “country-specific factors,” referring to countries in Trump’s June travel ban, as “significant negative factors” in applications from immigrants. The policy is still being finalized, but would essentially restrict permanent resident status, and subsequent citizenship, by the basis of national origin.

The countries named in the ban were Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions were placed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, with citizens of those countries barred from entering the United States permanently or receiving specific visas. The new rule would affect immigrants who came to the U.S. legally prior to Trump’s ban.

Administration officials claim that the countries on the list have poor screening and vetting practices, but critics, such as American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, say that it makes “national origin discrimination … official government policy.”

“Having something that applies to you based on your country is absurd,” Doug Rand, a senior official at Citizenship and Immigration Services during the Biden administration, told the Times. “This is a radical change.”

Last month, the administration cut the number of refugees that the U.S. accepts to a record low of 7,500 for next year, prioritizing white South Africans at the expense of people fleeing war zones and persecution. In June, it said it would screen the social media accounts of immigrant applications for anti-American activity. Now, it is trying to restrict legal immigration even further.

