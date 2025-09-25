Trump Attorney Received Major Warning on Evidence in James Comey Case
Prosecutors warned U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan about indicting James Comey. But Donald Trump wants retribution against his enemies.
Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has been made well aware that her case against former FBI Director James Comey is a dud. But as the president applies pressure to prosecute his political rivals, she’ll reportedly be moving forward with it nonetheless.
The new interim attorney, Lindsey Halligan, has no prior prosecutorial experience. A former Trump personal attorney and longtime Trump loyalist, her most recent claim to fame was serving as the president’s lead Smithsonian censor, as she sought to expose and correct an “overemphasis on slavery” in the museums.
Now, she’s been appointed to her new post with the expectation that she will do what her predecessor, Erik Siebert, failed to: aggressively indict the president’s foes, namely, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Comey—evidence be damned.
But while Halligan reportedly plans to ask a grand jury to indict Comey, she faces a glaring issue: The case is so flimsy that, ABC News reports, prosecutors this week, citing insufficient evidence, advised Halligan in a memo to decline to move forward with perjury and obstruction charges against him.
“A monthslong investigation into Comey by DOJ prosecutors failed to establish probable cause of a crime,” ABC News’s sources said, “meaning that not only would they be unable to secure a conviction of Comey by proving the claims beyond a reasonable doubt, but that they couldn’t reach a significantly lower standard to secure an indictment.”
Halligan has had her own qualms about the case, according to ABC News, as has Attorney General Pam Bondi, per The Wall Street Journal.
But Trump has been applying pressure, even publicly, for the cases against his enemies to proceed. The deadline to indict Comey is this Tuesday, when the five-year statute of limitations expires for accusations that he lied to Congress during his 2020 testimony regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a Saturday Truth Social post addressed to Bondi—which praised Halligan—the president called for urgent action on prosecuting the weak cases against Comey, James, and Senator Adam Schiff, lest the administration kill its “reputation and credibility.”