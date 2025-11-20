Mike Johnson Justifies Trump Threatening to Execute Democrats

Johnson fumed about the message these lawmakers were sending to impressionable “young troops,” but he did not address the president’s own violent rhetoric. “I mean think of what the threat that is to our national security and what it means to our institutions,” the speaker said.

“We have got to raise the bar in Congress, this is out of control, and it is wildly inappropriate. And for a senator like Mark Kelly or any member of congress in the House or Senate to be engaged in that kind of talk is to me just so beyond the pale,” Johnson said.

What was beyond the pale was Trump’s fury at lawmakers reminding troops and intelligence officials that they’d sworn an oath to defend and obey the U.S. Constitution—not the president or his administration.