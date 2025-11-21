Trump Attorney Pushes to Internally Investigate DOJ Over Incompetence
Todd Blanche is worried that unforced errors could affect two massive cases.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is reportedly “encouraging” a federal grand jury investigation into Justice Department official Ed Martin and Federal Housing Finance Director Bill Pulte for potential misconduct in pursuing criminal charges against prominent Democrats.
The new investigation, led by the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office, is focused on whether the mortgage fraud charges against California Senator Adam Schiff and possibly New York Attorney General Letitia James were tainted by the methods of Martin and Pulte, who allegedly shared sensitive information with individuals who were not authorized to be part of the investigation.
Two sources told MS Now that Blanche had grown concerned over unforced errors in their cases, and was helping to oversee the investigation into the potential misconduct.
Appearing on MS NOW Thursday night, reporter Carol Leonnig said that Blanche and other top DOJ lawyers had grown “very frustrated” with Martin and Pulte’s methods. Blanche was not only well aware of the probe into their conduct, he also was “not in any way interfering with it, and possibly even encouraging” it, Leonnig said.
“In this case, it is a problem, according to our sources, for Todd Blanche, to have cases that aren’t being handled very properly. And as we saw, there were some unforced errors,” Leonnig said. “In another case in the eastern district of Virginia yesterday. We’re told Blanche is a little bit embarrassed about all of that.”
Christine Bish, a California realtor who helped compile evidence to support allegations of mortgage fraud against Schiff, said she was specifically subpoenaed to discuss her communications with Martin and Pulte.
“They’re investigating each other,” Bish told CNN. “It’s stupid.”