Pete Hegseth Brags About Bombing Another Boat As Outrage Grows
Donald Trump’s defense secretary doesn’t care that people are questioning the administration’s war crimes.
As the public deliberates on whether he committed a war crime, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on X bragging about dropping more bombs on alleged “drug boats.”
“Every new attack aimed at Pete Hegseth makes me want another narco drug boat blown up and sent to the bottom of the ocean,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted Thursday afternoon in response to Senator Chuck Schumer calling on Hegseth to resign.
Hegseth responded eagerly to the bloodthirsty remark.
“Your wish is our command, Andrew,” Hegseth replied a few hours later. “Just sunk another narco boat.”
It’s abundantly clear at this point that Hegseth couldn’t care less about the mounting pressures around him. There’s the question of his his complicity regarding the second strike killing two men clinging to the wreckage of their already bombed boat, as well as the Pentagon’s inspector general report that his use of Signal to plan a March strike on the Houthis in Yemen “created a risk to operational security that could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots.”
And yet the defense secretary would rather keep up with this strongman act, gloating proudly as the weight of the U.S. military unilaterally and violently comes down upon boatmen, often with little evidence they’re trafficking drugs. To him, killing random people in the Caribbean Sea is “owning the libs.”
“This is the complete moral collapse of America—juvenile man-boys who claim to love God and value human life, but not brown lives,” one user wrote.
“Secretary of Defense used to be a job occupied by serious and accomplished adult men,” writer Tom Nichols said.