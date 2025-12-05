Pete Hegseth Brags About Bombing Another Boat As Outrage Grows

Hassett waffled, claiming that jobs were in flux. “Don’t forget that there’s hires and there’s fires, there’s separations and new jobs, and so net job creation for the year is very positive. But the flow of jobs in and out is a little bit higher, there’s a little bit more turnover. A lot of times that happens because people feel that they’re able to get another job if they leave this job,” Hassett said.

FOX: Year to date job cuts are up 54%. That seems like a troubling number. What's your take?



HASSETT: The flow of jobs in and out is a little higher, there's a little more turnover. A lot of times that can happen because people feel like they're actually able to get another job… pic.twitter.com/ukMbOtTl3w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2025

Hassett seems not to realize that the report does not measure the normal ebb and flow of people choosing to leave a job, but job cuts—layoffs. Layoffs this year have surpassed one million for the first time since Covid-19.

MacCallum hit Hassett with another unpleasant truth: that despite Hassett’s and the Trump administration’s attempt to spin the affordability crisis, voters still know who’s to blame. Looking at a Fox News poll, MacCallum noted that 76 percent of respondents see the economy as “only fair” or “poor.”