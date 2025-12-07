Treasury Sec Blames Liberal Media for Affordability Crisis
Scott Bessent has an exciting new theory about why Americans are unhappy with the economy.
Struggling to afford basic necessities? Perhaps you only think you’re feeling the pinch, due to media bias against President Donald Trump—or at least, that’s what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested during a Sunday talk show appearance.
On CBS News’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Bessent about Trump’s recent controversial description of “affordability” as a Democrat-spun “con job.”
Considering that public opinion polls show Americans are widely concerned about cost-of-living and largely disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy, Brennan wondered if this sentiment would resonate with voters. “Don’t you need to show that you feel the pain?” she asked.
Bessent began: “I think the president’s frustrated by the media coverage of what’s going on—”
“This is the polling of average Americans,” Brennan cut in.
“Yeah, but I think the average Americans are hearing a lot of it from media coverage,” Bessent replied.
The cost-of-living crisis has bedeviled the Trump administration and GOP of late. As recent elections and polls signal widespread public dissatisfaction with the economy under the Republican-run government, some conservative politicians and strategists have urged their party to radically change course, adopting an agenda that would actually address voters’ material concerns.
Another, seemingly less fruitful, option for the party would be to simply insist, as Bessent did, that Americans’ financial hardships are the result of media influence.