Hegseth Makes Fun of War Crimes With Twisted AI Children’s Book Meme
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a sick post of a children’s book character as a war criminal.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted an AI image of popular children’s character Franklin the Turtle extrajudicially blowing up “drug boats,” just days after it was revealed he potentially committed a war crime of his own.
Hegseth’s post—another installment in the GOP’s AI image fetish—is modeled after the cover of the Franklin children’s books, and reads “A Classic Franklin Story: Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.” It shows the turtle in full U.S. military combat gear, launching a missile at brown-skinned men in their boats from a helicopter.
“For your Christmas wish list…” Hegseth captioned the post.
The Trump administration has killed at least 80 people in its attacks on boats in the Caribbean sea, claiming they are trafficking drugs to the United States.
On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that on September 2, Hegseth gave a direct vocal order to kill every single person on an alleged drug boat off the coast of Trinidad. After the smoke cleared from the first strike, two people were left hanging on to the burning wreck of the ship, fighting for their lives. To comply with Hegseth’s instructions, the Special Operations commander ordered them to be bombed again, a “double-tap” attack that is widely considered a war crime.
Hegseth spent the weekend defending his attack on a boat that posed no military threat to the United States whatsoever.
“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland,” he wrote on Sunday. “Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them.... Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command.”
This isn’t a great defense of using wartime tactics to kill people the U.S. is not currently at war with.
“I think it’s very possible there was a war crime committed, of course for there to be a war crime you have to accept the Trump administration’s whole construct here—which is we’re in armed conflict, at war,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen told ABC News on Sunday morning. “It’s either murder from the first strike if their whole theory is wrong—and I think the weight of the legal opinion here is that they’ve concocted this ridiculous legal theory. But even if you accept their legal theory, then it is a war crime. And I do believe the secretary of defense should be held accountable for giving those kinds of orders.”
Hegseth’s bizarre post on Sunday was rightfully met with outrage.
“Shouldn’t they be hanging off the boat asking to be saved and then you killing them anyways?” one user asked.