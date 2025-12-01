Trump Spirals When Asked Why He Pardoned Notorious Drug Trafficker
Donald Trump has previously bragged about stopping the flow of drugs into the United States.
President Donald Trump offered up a truly nonsensical rationale for his latest presidential pardon.
While traveling on Air Force One Sunday, Trump was asked about his decision to pardon former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges.
“You’ve made so clear how you want to keep drugs out of the U.S., can you say more about why you would pardon a notorious drug trafficker?” asked one reporter.
“Well, I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Trump replied. It was not a particularly comforting response after the president previously revealed he has no idea who he’s pardoning. After the reporter clarified that she was asking about Hernández, Trump scrambled to justify his decision.
“Well, I was told—I was asked by Honduras, many of the people of Honduras, they said it was a Biden setup—I don’t mean Biden, look, Biden didn’t know he was alive—but it was the people that surround the Resolute Desk. Surround Biden, when he was there, which was about very little time,” Trump ranted.
“The people of Honduras really thought he was set up and it was a terrible thing. He was the president of the country, and they basically said he was a drug dealer because he was the president of the country. And they said it was a Biden administration setup. And I looked at the facts and I agreed with them.”
“What evidence can you share that he was set up and that he wasn’t—?” the reporter asked, before being interrupted by Trump, who had no such evidence to share.
“Well, you take a look. I mean, they could say that you take any country you want; if somebody sells drugs in that country, that doesn’t mean you arrest the president and put him in jail for the rest of his life,” Trump babbled. “And that includes this country, OK?”
But Hernández wasn’t imprisoned simply for being the president of Honduras. In 2021, U.S. federal prosecutors presented an array of evidence connecting the former foreign leader to the drug-trafficking activities of his brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez Alvarado, who was sentenced to life in prison for importing at least 185,000 kilograms of cocaine, securing bribes to public officials, as well as other weapons and false statement offenses. Prosecutors had described the former president as being involved in a “violent, state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy.”
Trump pardoned Hernández on the eve of Honduras’s presidential election, in which the U.S. president has endorsed Nasry “Tito” Asfura, a former sportscaster and candidate from the conservative National Party. While it’s unclear what Trump’s exact reasoning is—considering that he had no evidence to back up his claims of a “setup”—it’s possible that pardoning the ex-president may have been an attempt to fire up the conservative voting base on Election Day.