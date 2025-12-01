Trump Spirals When Asked Why He Pardoned Notorious Drug Trafficker

“You’ve made so clear how you want to keep drugs out of the U.S., can you say more about why you would pardon a notorious drug trafficker?” asked one reporter.

“Well, I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Trump replied. It was not a particularly comforting response after the president previously revealed he has no idea who he’s pardoning. After the reporter clarified that she was asking about Hernández, Trump scrambled to justify his decision.

“Well, I was told—I was asked by Honduras, many of the people of Honduras, they said it was a Biden setup—I don’t mean Biden, look, Biden didn’t know he was alive—but it was the people that surround the Resolute Desk. Surround Biden, when he was there, which was about very little time,” Trump ranted.