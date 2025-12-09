“F*cking Evil”: MAGA Influencer Escalates Internal Feud in Wild Rant
Tim Pool has waded into the MAGA-verse implosion.
MAGAworld is on the fritz.
Far-right influencer Tim Pool dialed up his critique of his fellow conservative influencers during a livestream Monday, claiming he was “fucking done” with the political caucus while branding its own as “scumbags” and “psychopaths.”
Pool, who rose to prominence during the Occupy Wall Street Movement, ignited when the topic of his podcast veered toward Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA, which he claimed was being destroyed by conspiracy theories.
“The organization that helped get Donald Trump elected ... is being gutted by fucking psychopaths telling people to pull their donations,” Pool said. “Their leader and founder is murdered and prominent pieces of human trash are trying to destroy it. It’s fucking evil.”
He took specific aim at influencer Candace Owens, whom he called a “degenerate cunt” for communicating to CNN last month that she didn’t believe Kirk was killed by the man charged with the crime, 22-year-old Utah native Tyler Robinson.
“I first and foremost do not believe Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk.… Whether he was involved, I think the answer was yes,” Owens, an old friend of Kirk’s, told the network in November.
Since then, Owens has shared social media posts insinuating that Turning Point is no longer aligned with Kirk’s vision, citing an alleged redirection from America’s colleges to faith-based organizations.
Pool went on to slam conservatives who had reached out to him, thanking him for excoriating Owens while failing to take a stand themselves.
“She is burning everything down and she’s gloating and smiling while she does it,” Pool ranted. “Don’t fucking DM me like I did something for you, as you cower, as you fucking cower, scared that she’ll put you on her thumbnail and claim you benefited from Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which she’s doing to me right now. I’m fucking done with these people.”
Owens, in turn, appeared to stand by her right-wing ally, writing to her 7.5 million social media followers that she “wouldn’t turn” Pool’s violent reaction into “a cheap internet moment.”
“He is genuinely not well right now,” Owens posted on X late Monday night. “There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”