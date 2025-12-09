Trump Aides Desperately Want Him to Stop Blaming Biden All the Time

“Joe Biden is no longer a threat to them because he’s out of office, he’s never going to be in office again,” one adviser told CNN. “You’ve got to feel their pain. You’ve got to talk about it every day.”

But is the president willing to admit that costs have gone up for most Americans? In an interview with Politico Monday, Trump said if he were grading the economy, he would give it an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

POLITICO: I wonder what grade you'd give the economy



TRUMP: A+



POLITICO: A+?



TRUMP: A+++++ pic.twitter.com/hfqExeJ11a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2025

If that were true, why did the president announce a $12 billion bailout for farmers on Monday? Trump told those farmers that it’s because “we inherited a total mess from the Biden administration.” But the public isn’t buying explanations like that. In a poll late last month, 49 percent of respondents said the president has done more to increase prices, while only 24 percent said he’s done more to lower prices. Trump is even losing Republican allies in Congress on the economy.