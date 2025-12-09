Trump Aides Desperately Want Him to Stop Blaming Biden All the Time
The American people aren’t buying Donald Trump’s favorite excuse anymore.
Donald Trump is blaming his predecessor, Joe Biden, too much, and his aides are trying to get him to stop.
Trump’s economic policies have caused food prices to go up and increased affordability issues, but the president remains in deep denial, calling affordability a Democratic hoax and “scam.” The president has chosen to respond to any bad news about the economy by complaining about a president who hasn’t been in office for almost a year, and his staff worries that this will backfire on the American people.
“Joe Biden is no longer a threat to them because he’s out of office, he’s never going to be in office again,” one adviser told CNN. “You’ve got to feel their pain. You’ve got to talk about it every day.”
But is the president willing to admit that costs have gone up for most Americans? In an interview with Politico Monday, Trump said if he were grading the economy, he would give it an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”
If that were true, why did the president announce a $12 billion bailout for farmers on Monday? Trump told those farmers that it’s because “we inherited a total mess from the Biden administration.” But the public isn’t buying explanations like that. In a poll late last month, 49 percent of respondents said the president has done more to increase prices, while only 24 percent said he’s done more to lower prices. Trump is even losing Republican allies in Congress on the economy.
To try and fix the public perception, Trump is going to be making trips around the country, beginning with a Pennsylvania swing district on Tuesday. It may not be enough, especially in the likely event that Trump finds another excuse to blame Biden on the trip. That won’t convince working people, who can see prices shooting up with their own eyes.