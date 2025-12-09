Trump Is About to End a Crucial Program for People With Student Debt

“As part of the proposed joint settlement agreement, the Department will not enroll any new borrowers in the illegal SAVE Plan, deny any pending applications, and move all SAVE borrowers into legal repayment plans,” the Education Department announced in a statement.

“If the agreement is approved by the court, it will mark the definitive end of the Biden Administration’s illegal student loan bailout agenda, putting it to rest once and for all, and end the limbo that more than 7 million borrowers currently face when it comes to not being able to make payments on their federal loans.”

The Joe Biden–era income-driven loan option has been blocked since February, when the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the former president had overstepped his office’s authority when he invented the repayment alternative.