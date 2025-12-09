Trump Is About to End a Crucial Program for People With Student Debt
Millions of people will be forced back into debt repayment.
The Trump administration has moved to strip millions of student debt holders from the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, repayment plan.
The White House proposed a joint settlement with Missouri Tuesday that will force borrowers onto other repayment plans.
“As part of the proposed joint settlement agreement, the Department will not enroll any new borrowers in the illegal SAVE Plan, deny any pending applications, and move all SAVE borrowers into legal repayment plans,” the Education Department announced in a statement.
“If the agreement is approved by the court, it will mark the definitive end of the Biden Administration’s illegal student loan bailout agenda, putting it to rest once and for all, and end the limbo that more than 7 million borrowers currently face when it comes to not being able to make payments on their federal loans.”
The Joe Biden–era income-driven loan option has been blocked since February, when the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the former president had overstepped his office’s authority when he invented the repayment alternative.
A coalition of Republican-led states argued in the lawsuit that Biden had intentionally attempted to craft the student loan relief scheme after an ultraconservative Supreme Court ruled 6–3 to shoot down his formal federal student loan forgiveness plan. That would have erased as much as $20,000 per borrower for 43 million Americans.
Since the court ruling, more than 7.6 million Americans have been placed in SAVE forbearance, the Education Department determined in July, offsetting their payments until 2028.
More than 42 million Americans—or one in six adults—currently have student loans. Their collective debt amounts to more than $1.6 trillion, according to the Congressional Research Service.