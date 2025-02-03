Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s Everything Trump’s Tariffs Will Make More Expensive

Donald Trump has announced massive tariffs on Canada and Mexico, America’s biggest trading partners.

Donald Trump purses his lips and gives a thumbs-up while leaving the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s tariff war with the nation’s biggest trading partners will affect just about every sector of life for the average American.

Fox News compiled a list of items that are already affected by Trump’s executive order, which is slated to take effect on Tuesday.

Those products include groceries such as avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, and pineapples. The order also had immediate ramifications for countless other business sectors, raising the price on everything from liquor to gas.

Children’s toys, shoes, beer and alcohol, and crude oil were all hit in Trump’s 25 percent tariff hike on Canada and Mexico, alongside an additional 10 percent tariff on China. Car manufacturers BMW, Audi, Nissan, and Mazda were also affected, as was American-owned Ford. And every industry that relies on lumber and steel, from artisan goods to construction, will also see mark-ups as the materials themselves become more costly.

Economic experts have always cautioned that Trump’s tariff plan would hurt the country. In a joint letter released before the election, nearly two dozen Nobel Prize–winning economists formally warned against Trump’s economic plan, arguing that the MAGA leader’s stiff tariff increases and tax cuts would spell disaster for the average American.

Economist Larry Summers reiterated that concern on Saturday after Trump announced the tariffs. “This is a ‘Stop or I’ll shoot myself in the foot’ threat. It defies economic logic,” Summers told CNN. “It means higher prices for consumers. It means more expensive inputs for American producers.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Even Trump Admits He Just Made Life a Lot More Expensive

Donald Trump acknowledged that his tariffs will likely make things worse, not better.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside Air Force One
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Against his own promises, Donald Trump’s tariff plan will actually cost Americans more money, according to him.

For months on the campaign trail, Trump insisted—without evidence—that it would be other countries who footed the bill in negotiations, lowering the cost of goods in the United States while bringing more manufacturing employment stateside. But on Saturday, Trump’s executive order ushering in a steep 25 percent tariff on all goods and 10 percent tariff on energy products from Canada and Mexico—the country’s largest trade partners—effectively launched the nation into a trade war.

Trump’s executive order on the raised tariffs is set to take effect on Tuesday.

America’s two neighbors immediately announced retaliatory tariffs of their own. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an equal tariff hike on $20 billion in U.S. goods starting Tuesday, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would announce a “plan B” for trading with the American economy sometime Monday.

And Trump was forced to acknowledge that that will hurt. “We may have short term, some, a little pain, and people understand that, but, long term, the United States has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world,” he told reporters Sunday at Joint Base Andrews.

“We have deficits with almost every country, not every country, but almost,” he continued. “And we’re going to change it. It’s been unfair. That’s why we owe $36 trillion; we have deficits with everybody.”

Meanwhile, the leaders of U.S. banks seem perfectly happy with the increased expenses. Speaking with CNBC on Sunday, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon—whose net worth is assessed at $2.8 billion—described tariffs as an “economic weapon” and said that if the fallout of Trump’s plan is inflation, then Americans should “get over it.”

“They’re an economic weapon, depending on how you use it,” Dimon said. “I would put it in perspective; if it’s a little inflationary but it’s good for national security, so be it. Get over it.”

Dimon also argued that Trump’s tariff plan could be used to settle “unfair trade” with America’s allies.

But economic experts have always believed that Trump’s tariff plan would hurt the country. In a joint letter released before the election, nearly two dozen Nobel Prize–winning economists formally warned against Trump’s economic plan, arguing that the MAGA leader’s stiff tariff increases and tax cuts would spell disaster for the average American.

Economist Larry Summers reiterated that concern on Saturday after Trump announced the tariffs. “This is a ‘Stop or I’ll shoot myself in the foot’ threat. It defies economic logic,” Summers told CNN. “It means higher prices for consumers. It means more expensive inputs for American producers.”

Trump falsely claimed in December that Mexico and Canada’s trade deficits with the U.S. were “subsidies,” rather than indicators that America’s neighbors are purchasing more goods from the U.S. than they sell to it. In 2023, that differential—or deficit, as Trump insists—was nearly $41 billion with Canada and $162 billion with Mexico, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Trump also vastly overinflated the reality of the deficits, wrongly asserting that the U.S. is “subsidizing” its neighbors to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk’s Cronies Locking Federal Workers Out of Computer Systems

Musk’s aides overseeing OPM have taken over critical computer systems—locking everyone else out.

Elon Musk steeples his fingers as he appears at some conference panel
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” deputies have locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal information of millions of federal workers.

Reuters, citing two anonymous sources, reported Friday that senior career officials at the Office of Personnel Management, the governing agency for the federal workforce, have had their access to department data revoked. They lost access to the Enterprise Human Resources Integration database, which includes the dates of birth, Social Security numbers, appraisals, home addresses, pay grades, and length of service of government workers.

“We have no visibility into what they are doing with the computer and data systems,” one of the officials said to Reuters about DOGE’s activities. “That is creating great concern. There is no oversight. It creates real cybersecurity and hacking implications.”

There is good reason to be concerned. Musk’s other efforts led to the setup of a new email server in OPM offices tasked with sending mass emails to every single federal employee. The server has already resulted in a lawsuit over potential privacy and security issues and led to a flood of spam emails being sent to various federal workers on Thursday.

Musk has installed his own loyal underlings at OPM to slash the federal workforce and convince government employees to take early “buyout” offers, though the plan looks more like simply asking workers to quit. That offer was met with a backlash from civil servants, resulting in Musk and President Trump doubling down on their proposal.

It’s a clear attempt to sweep Trump’s adversaries out of the federal workforce. The president, through Musk, has already forced out a senior Treasury Department employee over access to key government payment systems, responsible for $6 trillion of money disbursement around the country. How successful will Musk and Trump’s purge of the federal government be?

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Stock Market Plummets as Trump Announces New Tariff War

Donald Trump announced new tariffs will take effect this weekend—sending the stock market crashing.

Donald Trump
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

On Friday, almost immediately after the Trump administration announced that tariffs against China, Mexico, and Canada will begin on Saturday, the stock market plunged.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that tariffs of 25 percent would be implemented against Canada and Mexico, and a 10 percent tariff against China.

Right after the announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 all suffered losses. As of publication time, the three indexes had fallen 350 points, 87 points, and 30 points, respectively.

Leavitt told reporters that the full details of the tariffs would be released when they are implemented, but all three countries have said they would respond. Canada has pledged to retaliate with tariffs of its own in a “forceful but reasonable” manner, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I won’t sugarcoat it—our nation could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks,” Trudeau said to an advisory council on Canada-U.S. relations Friday. “I know Canadians might be anxious and worried, but I want them to know the federal government—and indeed, all orders of government—have their backs.”

Mexico also plans to institute its own tariffs against the United States, and China said it will “firmly defend” its interests. Regardless, Trump claims that his tariffs will force other countries to comply with his policies and raise money for the federal government, even though they’re more likely to hurt the economy as well as the average American. Beginning this weekend, Americans, whether they support Trump or not, may experience some sticker shock if they go shopping.

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Is Now Begging Federal Workers to Take His “Buyout”

Donald Trump is desperate to cut the federal government.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters
Kent Nishimura/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his ultimatum to federal employees, sending yet another wretched email on Thursday that practically begs employees to take “deferred resignation” and leave the public sector.

The email, titled “Fork in the Road FAQ,” answered a number of questions clarifying the details of Trump’s “buyout” offer that was announced earlier this week.

The Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, sent an email to more than two million federal employees on Tuesday presenting them with the option to either return to the office full-time and adhere to “enhanced standards” of conduct or resign by February 6 and receive severance pay until September 30.

The offer naturally sparked confusion and outrage, and the “Fork in the Road FAQ” is a feeble attempt to provide federal employees with clarity and supposedly appealing incentives to quit. The memo made clear that employees who chose to resign would not have to work throughout their eight months of severance pay.

In response to a question about vacation, the OPM wrote that employees who resign are welcome to “stay at home and relax or to travel to your dream destination.”

The email also encouraged employees to get a second job while they’re on leave.

“The greater way to American prosperity is encouraging people to move from lower productivity jobs in the public sector to higher productivity jobs in the private sector,” the email reads, insulting the work of millions who dedicated their careers to the civil service.

The message is a blatant and desperate attempt to sweep the federal workforce clear of the president’s adversaries, and is uncannily similar to a memo from Elon Musk to Twitter employees in 2022. Musk encouraged Twitter (now X) staffers to resign unless they could commit to being “extremely hardcore.”

As nearly all of Trump’s promises are, the offer is also fraught with legal concerns. The OPM can’t promise paid leave for federal employees in agencies other than its own, and government funding is only guaranteed through March 14, not September 30.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Doctor Criminally Indicted Over Abortion Pill in Dark New Timeline

This is going to set off the next phase of the war on abortion.

Hands with silver rings and black nail polish hold a small box that reads "Mifepritone Tablet 200 mg"
Shuran Huan/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A New York doctor has been indicted for trying to provide a patient with abortion pills across state lines.

Dr. Margaret Carpenter, her company Nightingale Medical, PC, and an unnamed third person have all been charged with “criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs,” for allegedly prescribing an abortion pill to a patient living in Louisiana, where a near-total abortion ban is in place. A Louisiana grand jury indicted all three.

This appears to be the first time a doctor has been charged with prescribing abortion pills in a state with anti-abortion laws—but it won’t be the last.

The news comes just a couple months after Louisiana reclassified abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol as “controlled dangerous substances,” making them harder for state residents to access. The new law states that anyone who has mifepristone or misoprostol without a valid prescription can be fined up to $5,000 or face up to five years in jail.

Louisiana’s draconian laws extend beyond the pills. The state has essentially had a complete ban on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and has zero exceptions for incest or rape. Doctors found guilty of conducting abortions illegally can face up to 15 years in prison and lose their medical license.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again: We will hold individuals accountable for breaking the law,” Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill said on Friday.

This indictment may also result in New York using its shield laws for the first time, which are aimed to protect doctors who prescribe potentially lifesaving abortion care to patients in states where abortion is illegal. The state of Texas has already sued Carpenter on similar grounds.

Most abortions in the U.S. are done via pill as of 2023. Carpenter’s indictment—and the rest that are surely to come—will force physicians to choose between the training and creed they know and the political whims of their president.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Administration Issues Its Pettiest Order Yet—on Email Signatures

The war on DEI has reached an absurd level.

Donald Trump speaking at the presidential podium
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In perhaps the Trump administration’s pettiest move yet, multiple federal agencies are ordering federal employees to remove any pronouns from their email signatures by end of day Friday, according to ABC News.

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday,” read a message from from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief information officer Jason Bonander on Friday. “Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy.”

Workers at the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy received similar messages on Thursday, amid the chaos of the D.C. plane crash.

“In my decade-plus years at CDC I’ve never been told what I can and can’t put in my email signature,” an anonymous employee told ABC.

The messages cited Trump’s recent anti-DEI executive orders. This is yet another attack on Trump’s part, focusing on policing a form of self-expression that has no impact on the ability of federal workers to do the jobs they’ve sworn to do.

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Illinois Governor Torches Trump Pardon Recipients With Major Penalty

After Donald Trump pardoned the January 6 rioters, J.B. Pritzker has stepped in.

J.B. Pritzker gestures while speaking at the Democratic National Convention
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Governor J.B. Pritzker is blocking any January 6 rioters pardoned by Donald Trump from working for the state of Illinois.

In a statement released Thursday, the Democratic governor blatantly ignored Trump’s attempt to give the rioters a second chance under his administration, ordering Illinois’s Central Management Service to reject all pardoned rioters and consider their potential participation in government as “antithetical to the mission of the State.”

On his first day in office, Trump issued a “full, complete and unconditional pardon” to more than 1,500 January 6 offenders, the first of many moves to reward loyalty above all else over the next four years.

In his statement, Pritzker listed the felonies and misdemeanors of the rioters who stormed the Capitol four years ago, among them members of the far-right militia groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

“The rioters attacked law enforcement officers protecting people in the Capitol, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy,” the statement reads.

“No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government,” Pritzker said, simply stating the absurdity of the president’s mass pardon.

A longtime Trump critic, Pritzker is the first governor to take direct, effective action against Trump’s sweeping list of executive orders. He has slammed a number of Trump’s other actions too, namely a memo that sought to freeze all federal aid, which has since been blocked in court.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Right-Wing Group Sends Trump Deportation List Over Palestine Activism

Donald Trump has finally signed his “antisemitism” order—and a pro-Israel group says it gave the president a list of activists to start deporting.

A pro-Palestine protester wearing a keffiyeh and a face mask is arrested by NYPD. Others are in the background
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A pro-Palestine protester is arrested by NYPD on January 8, 2024, after demonstrators closed down the Brooklyn Bridge.

A far-right, extremist group has compiled a list of foreign students and teachers that it thinks should be expelled from the United States for protesting against Israel, and turned it over to officials in the Trump administration.

Betar, a Revisionist Zionist organization inspired by European fascist movements, has been using facial recognition and soliciting tips to identify protesters at rallies and encampments opposing Israel’s brutal war in Gaza over the past year.

“The Zionist community in America has had enough, and while we vowed many months ago to build lists and have them deported, we are pleased that this will now begin,” a spokesperson for the group, Daniel Levy, told Salon. “We have already submitted names of hundreds of terror supporters to the Trump administration who proudly support terror and don’t belong in this country as they are here on visas.”

Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that gives federal agencies the power to identify, punish, and deport foreign nationals allegedly prejudiced against Judaism and Jewish people, a blatant attempt to stifle pro-Palestine activism in the United States. Betar wants to make the Trump administration’s attack on the First Amendment even easier.

Levy told Salon that his organization has given its list to attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump adviser Stephen Miller, U.N. ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik, and other members of the Trump administration. The list isn’t just composed of protesters, either: Betar is targeting academics who advocate for Palestine or who teach an “alternate history” that conflicts with the organization’s worldview.

This, according to Levy, includes people who advocate for a one-state solution: a single, secular democratic state encompassing both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

“When they say ‘one-state solution,’ it’s not for the benefit of the truth or for the benefit of the Jews. They want the six million Jews wiped out,” Levy said.

Trump’s executive order ostensibly aimed at antisemitism is straight out of the playbook of the right-wing Heritage Foundation, which, along with its political manifesto Project 2025, has crafted “Project Esther” to target pro-Palestine activists. An extremist organization like Betar fits right into that plan, helping with the fascist legwork.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Why Did the LA Times Edit This RFK Jr. Article to Be More Pro-Trump?

The op-ed writer slammed both the paper and its owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong.

The Los Angeles Times building
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

A social scientist who wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times has accused the paper’s Trump-friendly owner of bending his words to suit Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Eric Reinhart, a political anthropologist and psychoanalytic clinician, published an essay in the West Coast daily Friday suggesting that Kennedy’s controversial appointment could “pay off” so long as he “pushes real reform.” But the freelancer claims that the pro-Kennedy argument wasn’t his choice—nor his original intent.

“My first time working with the Los Angeles Times, and I expect also my last,” Eric Reinhart, a political anthropologist and psychoanalytic clinician, wrote on X following the article’s publication. “A vote for RFK Jr is a vote for nothing but chaos, the opposite of the essential public-systems building I argue for in the OpEd, and mass death.”

The original and final versions of Reinhart’s article differ drastically in message. The first paragraph of the published opinion piece takes an optimistic tone about Kennedy’s role in the Trump administration, suggesting that the virulent conspiracy theorist could be an answer and solution to the American public’s bubbling resentment toward the health care industry.

President Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reflects anger and frustration at the wanton greed underlying America’s health systems. Major changes are coming. But we must not let those changes leave us even worse off than we already are.

But compare the soft and forgiving language of the published version to Reinhart’s original copy, which he shared on X shortly after the article’s publication. In it, he likens the sociopolitical reckoning of Kennedy’s nomination to the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the nation’s health agencies and the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are both reflections of the same reality: anger at the wanton greed underlying America’s health systems has reached a fever pitch, and it will not be held back any longer. Major changes are coming, but they may leave us even worse off than we already are.

Additionally, the published iteration of the text completely nixed Reinhart’s closing remarks, in which the social scientist reiterated Kennedy’s blatant disregard for scientific evidence.

Although RFK Jr. and Luigi Mangione are both responses to the same underlying problem of US healthcare corruption, there is a major difference between them: one operated outside the law to kill one person in defense of millions, whereas the other—via his egomaniacal disregard for scientific evidence—seeks to use law itself to inflict preventable death on those millions.

Reinhart vented deeper frustration on BlueSky, where he pointed fingers at the political interests of the paper’s biotech billionaire owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, as a potential reason for the intervention in his thesis.

“Editing out the most urgent point of an OpEd in the minutes before sending to press while then also assigning a title and image that suggest an argument entirely opposite to the author’s clear intent is pretty shitty,” Reinhart wrote.

It is not unusual for news outlets to edit, trim, change, or otherwise alter copy before it reaches publication—even without the author’s consent. But it is noteworthy that the Los Angeles Times’ heavy-handed pen sliced and diced a new argument out of a piece criticizing Kennedy, days after the paper’s owner formally endorsed him.

Soon-Shiong publicly supported Kennedy’s nomination to head HHS earlier this week. In a post on Twitter, the billionaire said that he had not met Kennedy “until a few months ago” but over time had come to “truly believe” that he had “the American public’s best interests at heart.”

“I have worried about toxins and the cause of cancer my entire career. As a physician scientist I really hope he is confirmed tomorrow,” Soon-Shiong posted on Tuesday.

In 2018, Soon-Shiong took control of the Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune in a $500 million deal from Tribune Publishing.

Read Reinhart’s unedited op-ed here.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington