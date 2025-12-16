Susie Wiles Freaks Out Over Her Own Quotes About Trump and His Team

The wealth of new information contained in Wiles’s interview has placed the administration on red alert.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles posted on X Tuesday morning. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

It’s hard to take Wiles seriously here when she met with Whipple multiple times and gave him countless direct quotes about her MAGA peers, but sure.