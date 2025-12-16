Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Susie Wiles Freaks Out Over Her Own Quotes About Trump and His Team

The White House chief of staff appears to be panicking after her real thoughts on Trump’s team were exposed in a Vanity Fair interview.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles looks panicked
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Trump administration is rushing to do damage control after White House chief of staff Susie Wiles’s extremely candid interview with Vanity Fair.  

The interview, made up of various meetings between Wiles and Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple over the last year, contained multiple statements from Wiles in which she offered her honest and unfiltered opinions on her fellow Trump administration members, from saying that Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality” to confirming Elon Musk’s “avowed” ketamine use, to claiming that Attorney General Pam Bondi “whiffed” on her handling of the Epstein files, to calling Vice President JD Vance a conspiracy theorist. 

The wealth of new information contained in Wiles’s interview has placed the administration on red alert. 

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles posted on X Tuesday morning. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

It’s hard to take Wiles seriously here when she met with Whipple multiple times and gave him countless direct quotes about her MAGA peers, but sure. 

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade,” she continued. “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also felt the need to chime in in Wiles’s defense. 

“Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie,” she wrote. “The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.” 

While President Trump has yet to respond, it’s hard to imagine Wiles’s spilling the beans is going over well behind closed doors. 

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Chief of Staff Attacks Him and His Whole Team in Wild Interview

Is Susie Wiles trying to get herself fired?

Susie Wiles glances over her shoulder while in a meeting.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has a lot to say about Donald Trump’s inner circle, and not much of it is flattering, if any. 

Wiles spoke to author Chris Whipple at different times throughout the first year of Trump’s second term as president, and her comments were published Tuesday by Vanity Fair. She had some choice words to describe the president and the people he has chosen to surround himself with. 

For example, Wiles, who grew up with an alcoholic father, said that teetotaler Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality.” (This is a shocking statement given that Trump’s older brother died of alcoholism.)

Wiles added that Vice President JD Vance has “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” making a “sort of political” conversion from being a Trump critic to a MAGA loyalist because of his Senate run in 2022. She described the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Project 2025 acolyte Russell Vought, as “a right-wing absolute zealot.” 

Wiles said tech oligarch Elon Musk’s actions left her “aghast” and were not always “rational” in her view. 

“He’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person,” Wiles said. When Musk claimed in an X post in March that Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions but their public-sector employees did, Wiles said, “I think that’s when he’s microdosing,” explaining that Musk is “an avowed ketamine” user. Wiles later denied commenting on Musk’s ketamine use to The New York Times, but Whipple played a recording for the newspaper, in which she is heard saying those words.

Regarding Attorney General Pam Bondi, Wiles said that she “completely whiffed” in handling the Epstein files, a big issue for Trump’s right-wing base.  

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles said. “First, she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.” 

Wiles speaking candidly is surprising, and it remains to be seen if the fallout will affect her tenure at the White House. She’s already denying the comments, calling the Vanity Fair article a “hit piece.” Trump’s popularity levels are lower than ever, but she has been largely unscathed by negative media attention until now. Is her job in danger? 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Here’s What Kash Patel Is Up to After Whiffing Brown Shooting Probe

Kash Patel is making sure we have the truly important information.

FBI Director Kash Patel
Drew ANGERER/AFP/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel enraged users on X after he appeared in a teaser for Katie Miller’s podcast, as the manhunt for the mass shooter at Brown University was still underway.

In a clip posted to X Monday evening, Patel sat laughing beside his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, as Miller, the wife of the White House’s ghoulish deputy chief of staff, peppered them with lighthearted questions about their relationship.

Although it wasn’t clear when this podcast was taped, X users quickly jumped into the comments to remind Patel that there was still a killer on the loose.

“This is pathetic and disgraceful. There is an ACTIVE manhunt going on and the head of the FBI is doing the podcast circuit with his girlfriend,” wrote AdameMedia, a political commentator who has amassed more than 465,000 followers on X.

“Personally, I’d rather see the director of the FBI catching criminals and putting them behind bars vs going on podcasts with his girlfriend,” wrote Michael Zimmermann, another political commentator from Texas.

“Hey no rush on solving the at large killer in my hometown,” wrote user Hayden, who writes about transit and has amassed more than 131,000 followers on X.

The post came on the heels of Patel once again prematurely announcing details about the FBI’s suspect in the shooting Saturday. Online, heat became so intense that Miller posted a follow-up post Tuesday: “This was taped prior to Sunday.” She gave no explanation of why she felt it was appropriate to share now.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Chief of Staff Admits Real Reason Behind “Drug Boat” Strikes

Susie Wiles gave an explanation that contradicts the administration’s public talking points.

Donald Trump leans over to whisper something to Susie Wiles
RENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles may have given up the game, admitting that the Trump administration’s strike on alleged “drug boats” in the Caribbean Sea is an effort to bring about regime change in Venezuela, rather than a war on drug trafficking as the administration has said.

Wiles spilled this tidbit—and various others—during a series of surprisingly candid interviews with Vanity Fair, which were published on Tuesday.

“He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle,” Wiles told Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple over lunch in November. “And people way smarter than me on that say that he will.”

What exactly does Maduro crying “uncle” entail? That verbiage offers itself more to a U.S.-backed coup rather than the new war on drugs that the administration claims (without proof) to be fighting.

“The president believes in harsh penalties for drug dealers, as he’s said many, many times.… These are not fishing boats, as some would like to allege,” Wiles continued. “We’re very sure we know who we’re blowing up.… One of the great untold stories of the U.S. government is the talents of the CIA. And there may be an interest in going inside territorial waters, which we have permission [to do] because they’re skirting the coastline to avoid getting [caught].”

It seems clear that Trump is using any excuse he can find to justify the continued violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty up to the point of possible invasion. If it really was just about drugs, Trump would never have pardoned former Honduran president and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez, and he would have never seized a Venezuelan oil tanker. Wiles’s comments confirm what many already suspect: Trump couldn’t care less about the narco-trafficking. He just wants an in for their oil.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

You Won’t Believe Who Lindsey Graham Blames for Bondi Beach Shooting

The Republican senator has a bonkers new scapegoat.

People stand next to a memorial for shooting victims at Bondi Beach
Saeed KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
A memorial at Bondi Beach

Somehow, Joe Biden is responsible for one of the most horrific shootings in Australian history.

At least, that’s the narrative that Senator Lindsey Graham is pushing. In an interview with Fox News Monday night, the South Carolina lawmaker claimed that former Presidents Barack “Obama and Biden have a lot to do with this.”

“I blame the terrorist, but Obama allowed ISIS to come about when he withdrew from Iraq,” Graham continued. “Donald Trump destroyed the caliphate, killed [Iranian military officer Qassem] Soleimani, and got out of the Iran nuclear deal, and the dumbass Biden—the biggest dumbass on the planet—withdrew from Afghanistan, obliterated our borders, and rejoined the Iran nuclear agreement, making the Ayatollah flush with cash.”

At least 15 people were killed Sunday in a horrific attack at Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most popular locations. Two men—a father-son duo—allegedly opened fire on a crowd of Jewish Australians on the first night of Hanukkah. The country’s leadership has declared the incident a terrorist attack.

The suspects have been identified by authorities as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram. Indian police reported that the elder Akram was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. He moved to Australia in 1998, and his son was born in the country. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that the attack was “inspired by Islamic State.”

“You’re wondering what we’re dealing with. Trump had them in a box,” Graham barked. “And dumbass Biden comes along and tears it all up. And now we’re fighting these bastards again.”

Mere hours after the attack, the American right gripped the incident to advocate for the mass deportation of Muslims, even as Australian leadership insisted that Islamophobia and hatred were not appropriate reactions—underscoring that it was a member of the local Muslim community who intervened and stopped the violence.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Pulitzer Board Demands Trump’s Tax and Psych Records in Lawsuit Twist

Donald Trump isn’t going to be happy about this one.

Donald Trump stares off into space
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump’s spiteful defamation suit against the Pulitzer Prize Board may backfire, as the latter is now demanding Trump’s psychological records, prescription medication records, and tax returns in the discovery process. 

Trump filed the lawsuit in 2022 after the board refused to revoke 2018 Pulitzer awards from The New York Times and The Washington Post for “perpetuating the absurdly false and defamatory narrative contrived by the President’s political opponents: that he and his campaign somehow colluded with Vladimir Putin and the Russian government to gain advantage in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and thereafter maintained some nefarious connection with Russian elements during the presidential transition and Trump administration (the ‘Russia Collusion Hoax’).”

“This case has always been about correcting the record, revealing the truth, and vindicating the president and his supporters against the lies told to the American people by the Democrats and their PR machine known as ‘legacy media,’” a Trump spokesperson told Fox News just last week.  

But the Board stood its ground, clarifying that “no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

Nevertheless, the lawsuit has dragged on deep into 2025. And the board is still fighting back, demanding Trump’s tax returns from the last decade—which he has yet to release since winning his second term. 

“To the extent You seek damages for any physical ailment or mental or emotional injury arising from Counts I-IV of Your Complaint, all Documents (whether held by You or by third parties under Your control or who could produce them at your direction) concerning Your medical and/or psychological health from January 1, 2015, to present, including any prescription medications you have been prescribed or have taken,” the board wrote in their filing. “For the avoidance of doubt, this includes all Documents Concerning Your annual physical examination. To the extent you do not seek such damages in this action, please confirm so in writing.”

As with the tax returns, Trump has been deliberately coy and unspecific about his health. He always claims to be in good health, bragging about acing dementia tests while his ankles swell, his hand bruises, and he falls asleep in televised meetings. If anything does come to light in discovery, his attack on the Pulitzer Board could very well blow up in his face. 

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Mike Johnson Gives Most Pathetic Response to Trump’s Reiner Post

Donald Trump will apparently never cross the line for the House speaker.

House Speaker Mike Johnson looks shocked while speaking at a lectern.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Not surprisingly, House Speaker Mike Johnson didn’t have anything to say about President Trump’s unhinged response to the tragic death of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. 

“Mr. Speaker, do you condemn Trump’s post about Rob Reiner?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Johnson in the Capitol Monday night.

“I don’t do ongoing commentary about everything that’s said by everybody in government every day,” Johnson said, ignoring Raju when he brought up that they were talking about the president every day. 

“We are trying to bring down health care costs for the American people. They’re very important votes, very important issues, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Johnson added. Raju pointed out that a lot of other House Republicans were not happy with Trump’s comments, to which Johnson was dismissive. 

“I gave commentary this morning, and you all heard it,” Johnson said as he sought to get away from reporters. 

Usually, when confronted with one of Trump’s deranged remarks, Johnson feigns ignorance. This time, it seems he’s trying a new tack to try and get reporters off his back so he doesn’t have to take responsibility for Trump’s clearly reprehensible comments. But all Johnson is proving is that he knows that Trump was insensitive and still refuses to hold him accountable. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Just Gave Himself the Perfect Excuse to Invade Venezuela

The 2000s called, they want their excuse to start a war back.

Donald Trump holds his hands out to the side and speaks while standing at his desk in the Oval Office
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

It sounds like President Donald Trump’s administration is looking for a repeat of America’s disastrous invasion of Iraq—no, seriously.

Trump announced Monday that he planned to sign an order classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, practically paving the way for an invasion of Venezuela.

This announcement comes amid mounting tensions with Caracas, following multiple U.S. strikes on boats the Trump administration claims—but won’t prove—are smuggling drugs and the recent seizure of an Venezuelan oil tanker by the U.S. military. Trump himself has repeatedly threatened to take his strikes on alleged drug boats to dry land.

One might hear the echoes of the U.S. government’s lie that Sadam Hussein had stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction as justification for its invasion of Iraq. It seems that history is repeating itself, as there is reason to believe that America’s growing interest in Venezuela is not about drugs at all: It’s actually about oil.

It’s worth noting that the Associated Press reported in November that the boats targeted by U.S. strikes appeared to be carrying cocaine—not the synthetic opioids responsible for thousands of deaths each year.

But just last week, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth described so-called narco-terrorists as the “Al Qaeda of our hemisphere,” responsible for spreading “narcotics so lethal they’re tantamount to chemical weapons.”

In November, The Wall Street Journal reported that a classified legal brief justified the Trump administration’s extrajudicial execution of alleged drug smugglers by referring to fentanyl as a potential chemical weapon.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Christianity Today Editor Slams Trump’s “Disgusting, Immoral Behavior”

Donald Trump’s reaction to Rob Reiner’s death has outraged just about everyone.

Donald Trump smiles smugly.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The editor-at-large of Christianity Today magazine on Monday sharply condemned Donald Trump’s deranged post about the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Russell Moore, formerly the magazine’s editor in chief, called out Trump’s post blaming Reiner for the murders “through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” Moore called Trump’s comments “vile, disgusting, and immoral behavior.”

“How this vile, disgusting, and immoral behavior has become normalized in the United States is something our descendants will study in school, to the shame of our generation,” Moore’s post read in full.

X screenshot Russell Moore @drmoore How this vile, disgusting, and immoral behavior has become normalized in the United States is something our descendants will study in school, to the shame of our generation. (screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post)

Though Moore has been a longtime open critic of Trump, he wasn’t alone this time. Even some right-wing supporters of the president took issue with his insensitive post, including commentators Raheem Kassam, Robby Starbuck, and Rod Dreher. Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis also criticized Trump’s comments, writing, “This is NOT the appropriate response” on X.

Moore resigned from the Southern Baptist Convention in 2021, after breaking with other evangelicals on Trump. He has criticized the rise of the Christian right, alarmed at the fact that some evangelicals think of Jesus Christ’s teachings as “liberal” and “weak.” To Moore, Trump’s behavior just shows increasing moral rot, especially from those of his supporters who call themselves Christian.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Jared Kushner Drops His Trump Hotel Plans After Massive Backlash

Donald Trump’s son-in-law was forced to give up his grandiose construction plans in Serbia.

A protester in Serbia holds a sign that reads, "Jared: Fck Off! Try Japanese hotel in Pear Harbor?"
Filip Stevanovic/Anadolu/Getty Images

Jared Kushner, private equity firm manager and son-in-law to President Trump, has ended his efforts to redevelop a Serbian historical monument into a luxury hotel complex after weeks of protest and controversy

“Because meaningful projects should unite rather than divide, and out of respect for the people of Serbia and the City of Belgrade, we are withdrawing our application and stepping aside at this time,” a spokesman for Kushner’s private-equity firm, Affinity Partners, said in a statement on Monday. 

The land in question is the site of the 78-day NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999. The attack by NATO was part of an effort to end then-President Slobodan Milosevic’s violent ethnic cleansing of Albanians living in Kosovo, which resulted in the death of 13,000 people (mostly ethnic Albanians). NATO bombed bridges, military buildings, and government buildings. 

Human Rights Watch estimates that as many as 528 civilians were killed in the bombings, and many Serbians view the ruins as a point of cultural and architectural pride today. 

In May, Kushner’s company and the Serbian government signed a deal for a 99-year lease of the land under the bombed-out buildings, promising “revitalization”—meaning a high-rise hotel, office space, and stores. It was set to be a $500 million project, with Kushner’s company building a separate memorial for the bombing elsewhere.  

“The economic progress in Serbia over the past decade has been impressive,” Kushner said then. “This development will further elevate Belgrade into the premier international destination it is becoming.”

The decision was met with widespread protest, coupled with indictment of three Serbian government officials—including Minister of Culture Nikola Selaković—for abuse of power and falsifying documents related to Kushner’s redevelopment. Serbians who were against the plans accused their government of shirking public opinion and the law to streamline the effort for Kushner in an effort to curry favor with the Trump administration. 

“You call it an investment, we call it high treason,” Serbian Assemblymember Marinika Tepić told Parliament.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington