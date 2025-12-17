FCC Chair Says Trump Is His Boss—and Then Refuses to Answer Follow-Ups
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr appears willing to cave to Donald Trump’s worst demands.
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr admitted that he sees President Donald Trump as his boss, during a congressional hearing Wednesday, and refused to say that it would be wrong to do the president’s bidding as the chairman of what is supposed to be an independent agency.
Senator Andy Kim came at Carr with a targeted line of questioning about the FCC’s independence. Carr claimed that, contrary to what he had himself said to Congress in the past, the FCC isn’t technically independent because it isn’t protected from for-cause removal, meaning the president can fire FCC commissioners whenever he wants.
Kim followed up: “I’m just trying to get a sense from you: If you don’t think that the FCC is independent, then is President Trump your boss?”
“President Trump has designated me as chairman of the FCC; I think it comes as no surprise that I’m aligned with President Trump on policy,” Carr meandered, until Kim pressed him again.
“The president designated me as chairman,” said Carr. “I can be fired by the president, the president is the head of the executive branch.”
“So he’s your boss,” Kim responded. After Carr attempted to shift responsibility for his actions onto the other two members of the FCC, Kim asked, “You swore an oath when you came into your job. Does the oath have the word ‘president’ in it?”
Carr wouldn’t answer the question.
In response to Carr’s either feigning confusion or genuine perplexity about why anyone would care whether the president of the United States has influence over the media’s governing body, Kim decided to switch to a more direct line of questioning.
“Have you ever had a conversation with the president or senior administration officials about using the FCC to go after critics?” Kim said.
“First of all, senator, I don’t get into the specifics of conversations that I have,” Carr said.
“OK, let me reframe it then. Would it be appropriate for the president or senior administration officials to give you direction to pressure media companies?”
Carr, apparently committed to no longer answering questions, responded, “I’m sorry, I’m not gonna get into hypotheticals.”
Kim, looking exasperated, said, “The easy answer is, ‘No.’ It’s not a hypothetical. It’s literally just trying to determine whether or not you are understanding your job belonging to the American people. Trump is not your boss. The American people are your boss,” Kim continued.
As Kim, Carr, and many of us know, Kim’s questions aren’t about a hypothetical situation. Trump has repeatedly threatened to revoke the licenses of news networks, and Carr and the FCC have been all too happy to enforce the president’s desire to muzzle late-night hosts and media outlets.
“He did intentionally try to pressure you. This is real,” Kim said.