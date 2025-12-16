Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Team Tries Deranged New Argument on Classified Documents Case

Years after the FBI’s raid at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump is attempting to rewrite the entire case. There’s just one obvious problem.

Piles of boxes with classified documents in the gaudy bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.
U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images

The Trump administration is trying to claim that the FBI believed it didn’t have probable cause to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, citing a Fox News article claiming to have declassified emails. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted the article on X Tuesday, calling it a “story that matters.” The article claims that the FBI was hesitant to search the estate of the then-former president for missing classified documents, but was pushed by the Department of Justice at the time. 

One email reportedly states that at one point, the FBI’s Washington Field Office did “not believe (and has articulated to [DOJ]), that we have established probable cause for the search warrant for classified records at Mar a Lago.” Another email states that the bureau thought a raid would be “counterproductive,” suggesting “alternative, less intrusive and likelier quicker options for resolution” to recover the documents at the heart of the case.

It’s not surprising that the White House would want to highlight this article, because it makes the Biden administration look like it was pushing for a raid over the objections of federal law enforcement. But the search of Mar-a-Lago, which a federal judge signed a warrant for, ultimately undermines that argument. 

Classified documents were found all over the estate, including in the ballroom, bathroom and shower, an office, Trump’s bedroom, and a storage room, according to special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment. Agents allegedly found documents from seven government agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense, National Security Agency, and State Department. 

The August 2022 search recovered 102 documents, including 17 classified as “Top Secret,” 54 as “Secret,” and 31 as “Confidential.” The indictment at the time quotes one of Trump’s attorneys saying that Trump allegedly said, “I don’t want anybody looking, I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don’t,” and, “What happens if we just don’t respond at all or don’t play ball with them?” 

One of Trump’s own lawyers specifically brought on to handle the classified documents case, Evan Corcoran, quit his job while the case was still ongoing in April last year. Trump and his aides allegedly misled Corcoran and encouraged him to lie to the DOJ. 

All of this may have been damning for Trump had the case actually gone to trial instead of being repeatedly undermined by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who ultimately dismissed the case in July 2024 on the spurious grounds that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. Following Trump’s election victory, Smith moved to have the case dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be reopened once Trump leaves office in 2029. 

That might be why the Trump administration is trying to undermine what at one point seemed like the clearest case of Trump breaking the law. Trump not only wants to escape justice, but also wants anyone who prosecuted him punished and his record completely clean. Unfortunately for Trump, the evidence against him is well-documented, no matter how much he wants to whine about it.  

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mike Johnson’s Next Move on Health Care Is Absolutely Brutal

One lawmaker described Johnson’s decision as “absolute bullsh*t.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson gestures while speaking at a podium
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It’s official: House Speaker Mike Johnson is letting the Affordable Care Act subsidies expire—and Republicans are pissed. 

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Johnson said that Republican leadership just couldn’t get on the same page about extending Obamacare tax credits. “In the end, there was not an agreement,” he said.

This is an apparent reversal after one Republican aide indicated last week that GOP leadership “would allow” for a floor vote on extending subsidies, at the behest of moderate Republicans who wanted the opportunity to voice their support for an extension. 

Representative Mike Lawler, one of those moderate Republicans, was furious over Johnson’s decision.  

“I think it’s idiotic not to have an up-or-down vote on this issue,” Lawler fumed after Tuesday morning’s House Republican Conference, arguing that Johnson was committing “political malpractice.”

“I am pissed for the American people. This is absolute bullshit,” he said. 

After this week, Congress is out of session until 2026, and the enhanced tax credits expire on December 31. Starting in January, insurance premiums are set to skyrocket, and premiums for some individuals will increase by as much as double

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters that Republicans had chosen another path. “I think after everybody talked, they decided they didn’t want to go forward, you know, with the options that were out there,” he said. “So, you know, in the end we have a bill that lowers premiums for 100 percent of Americans. Democrats are only focused on bailing out insurance companies for less than 10 percent of Americans.”

Last week, Republican leadership unveiled their own disastrous plan to lower health care costs, which did not include extending subsidies. 

Instead, they proposed that Americans be given cash directly into health savings accounts paired with high-deductible health plans, meaning higher insurance premiums would theoretically be replaced by higher out-of-pocket costs. 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Susie Wiles Claims Trump Was Tricked Into Helping Epstein Accomplice

Donald Trump’s chief of staff says Donald Trump didn’t really plan to help Ghislaine Maxwell.

An old photo of Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell
Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell on October 29, 1997

Donald Trump was apparently tricked into giving Ghislane Maxwell better prison conditions, according to his chief of staff.

Susie Wiles told author Chris Whipple in a Vanity Fair interview that neither she nor the president were consulted about Maxwell’s transfer to a cushier prison earlier this year following her meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“The president was ticked,” Wiles said. “The president was mighty unhappy. I don’t know why they moved her. Neither does the president.” Wiles added to Whipple, “If that’s an important point, I can find out.”

Wiles never got back to Whipple on that point, even as the author reached out to her just before Vanity Fair published their interview.

Blanche’s meeting with Maxwell was itself unusual, and Whipple asked Wiles why it was conducted.

“It’s not typical, is it, to send the number two guy in the DOJ and the president’s former defense lawyer to interview a convicted sex trafficker?” Whipple asked. Wiles replied that the interview was Blanche’s suggestion.

If Wiles’s comments are to be believed, it’s easy to trick the president of the United States. In another reading, Wiles’s comments are a revelation by omission. Maxwell was moved to a federal facility that gave her all kinds of special treatment, such as the ability to have visitation rights for long periods of time in the prison’s chapel. She also receives unlimited toilet paper, meal service in her cell, and immediate responses to requests to have other inmates moved away from her.

Maxwell supposedly exonerated Trump from any wrongdoing in her interview with Blanche’s interview, claiming he had never even been to Epstein’s house, but emails released this fall from Epstein’s estate by the House Oversight Committee contradict her testimony. Trump is mentioned as a frequent visitor to Epstein’s home, who “knew about the girls,” which creates the impression that Maxwell was simply telling Blanche and the Trump administration what they wanted to hear.

Do Trump and Wiles really have no idea why Maxwell has an easy prison life right now? It certainly doesn’t seem that way, but based on Wiles’s negative reaction to her published remarks, she’s not going to go out of her way to clear things up.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Australia’s Mass Shooting Response Compared to America’s Says It All

The difference is stunning.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks
Brent Lewin/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Maybe the United States should try to be more like Australia.

The day after a mass shooting at a Jewish gathering killed 15 people at Bondi Beach Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wasted no time in moving to tighten gun laws.

“The consideration that will take place includes limiting the number of guns an individual can own, the type of guns that are legal, whether gun ownership should require Australian citizenship, and accelerating work on the national firearms register,” he said during a press conference Monday.

“The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary.”

The United States, on the other hand, seems to have its own way of dealing with mass shootings—and it’s worse than doing nothing.

Here in the land of the free and home of the brave, our lawmakers don’t draft gun control legislation. They draft posts on X spreading baseless conspiracy theories.

Representative Michael Rulli, a MAGA acolyte from Ohio, posted about the weekend shooting at Brown University, claiming that Ella Cook, one of the victims and the vice president of the Brown chapter of College Republicans of America, had been targeted for her conservative beliefs.

“They tried to kill Trump. They killed Charlie Kirk. Now they’ve killed Ella Cook. The left wants all of us dead, and there’s no denying it anymore,” he wrote.

And Rulli wasn’t alone: Multiple right-wing figures pushed the narrative that Cook had been targeted.

Of course, none of them could be bothered to mention Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek neuroscience student who was also killed Saturday, or the eight others who were injured in the shooting. Meanwhile, the gunman has not yet been taken into custody or identified.

At the same time, Yahoo News circulated an unsourced story, cooked up by right-wing media, that the shooter at Brown University had declared “Allahu Akbar” before open firing on a group of students studying for their economics final.

But at least we have our freedom, right?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Even Trump’s Biggest Fans Can’t Defend Vile Rob Reiner Comments

Not even Fox News can defend Donald Trump.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Fox News is tuning out on Donald Trump.

Practically no one, save the president’s most loyal acolytes, have defended his recent comments about legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner. Trump has said—multiple times—that Reiner would not have been murdered if he had supported the MAGA movement or suffered from what Trump called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

But Fox News cannot be counted among his defenders. The right-wing media behemoth has practically excoriated the president for his tasteless remarks, with hosts and guests across the network showing their love for the longtime Trump critic.

“ROB REINER WAS A LEGEND,” wrote Laura Ingraham, posting a years-old level-headed interview she conducted with the prominent Hollywood liberal.

Reiner was found stabbed to death in his Los Angeles home Sunday alongside his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner. Their son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, was taken into custody on homicide charges early Monday and is being held on $4 million bail.

On Fox’s Special Report Monday evening, a four-person panel virtually held a roundtable in which each member took their turn condemning Trump’s comments while uplifting Reiner as a “mensch.”

“Rob Reiner was a very liberal Democrat with strong criticism of President Trump,” said former Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz. “And yet, I have to say, that for the president of the United States to take this family tragedy in which both Reiner and his wife were killed and say it was because of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ I thought it was well beneath him and beneath the office and I think it would have been better if the president had made no comment.”

On Jesse Watters’s evening show, Emmy Award–winning actor and conservative activist James Woods underscored that Reiner, in death, had not received a modicum of the sympathy that Reiner himself had extended after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“When people say horrible things about Rob right now, I find it, quite frankly, infuriating and distasteful,” Woods said, choking up. “Did I agree with his politics? I did not. Did I love him as a friend, as an artist, as an icon of Hollywood and as a patriot? I most certainly did.”

Reiner’s vast and varied trove of work made him a cinematic legend, with each film standing as a template of its respective genre. Reiner enthralled children and adults alike with The Princess Bride, created the blueprint for romantic comedies with When Harry Met Sally…, and practically invented the mockumentary with This Is Spinal Tap.

Republican lawmakers and strategists were equally perturbed by Trump’s inhumanity in the wake of the grisly and tragic murder. Conservative commentator Scott Jennings told CNN he wished Trump “hadn’t made” his statement about Reiner, while Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said Trump should have kept his mouth shut.

“A wise man once said nothing. Why? Because he’s a wise man,” Kennedy told CNN. “I think President Trump should have said nothing.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Susie Wiles Freaks Out Over Her Own Quotes About Trump and His Team

The White House chief of staff appears to be panicking after her real thoughts on Trump’s team were exposed in a Vanity Fair interview.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles looks panicked
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Trump administration is rushing to do damage control after White House chief of staff Susie Wiles’s extremely candid interview with Vanity Fair.  

The interview, made up of various meetings between Wiles and Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple over the last year, contained multiple statements from Wiles in which she offered her honest and unfiltered opinions on her fellow Trump administration members, from saying that Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality” to confirming Elon Musk’s “avowed” ketamine use, to claiming that Attorney General Pam Bondi “whiffed” on her handling of the Epstein files, to calling Vice President JD Vance a conspiracy theorist. 

The wealth of new information contained in Wiles’s interview has placed the administration on red alert. 

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles posted on X Tuesday morning. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

It’s hard to take Wiles seriously here when she met with Whipple multiple times and gave him countless direct quotes about her MAGA peers, but sure. 

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade,” she continued. “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also felt the need to chime in in Wiles’s defense. 

“Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie,” she wrote. “The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.” 

While President Trump has yet to respond, it’s hard to imagine Wiles’s spilling the beans is going over well behind closed doors. 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Chief of Staff Trashes Him and His Whole Team in Wild Interview

Is Susie Wiles trying to get herself fired?

Susie Wiles glances over her shoulder while in a meeting.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has a lot to say about Donald Trump’s inner circle, and not much of it is flattering, if any. 

Wiles spoke to author Chris Whipple at different times throughout the first year of Trump’s second term as president, and her comments were published Tuesday by Vanity Fair. She had some choice words to describe the president and the people he has chosen to surround himself with. 

For example, Wiles, who grew up with an alcoholic father, said that teetotaler Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality.” (This is a shocking statement given that Trump’s older brother died of alcoholism.)

Wiles added that Vice President JD Vance has “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” making a “sort of political” conversion from being a Trump critic to a MAGA loyalist because of his Senate run in 2022. She described the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Project 2025 acolyte Russell Vought, as “a right-wing absolute zealot.” 

Wiles said tech oligarch Elon Musk’s actions left her “aghast” and were not always “rational” in her view. 

“He’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person,” Wiles said. When Musk claimed in an X post in March that Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions but their public-sector employees did, Wiles said, “I think that’s when he’s microdosing,” explaining that Musk is “an avowed ketamine” user. Wiles later denied commenting on Musk’s ketamine use to The New York Times, but Whipple played a recording for the newspaper, in which she is heard saying those words.

Regarding Attorney General Pam Bondi, Wiles said that she “completely whiffed” in handling the Epstein files, a big issue for Trump’s right-wing base.  

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles said. “First, she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.” 

Wiles speaking candidly is surprising, and it remains to be seen if the fallout will affect her tenure at the White House. She’s already denying the comments, calling the Vanity Fair article a “hit piece.” Trump’s popularity levels are lower than ever, but she has been largely unscathed by negative media attention until now. Is her job in danger? 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Here’s What Kash Patel Is Up to After Whiffing Brown Shooting Probe

Kash Patel is making sure we have the truly important information.

FBI Director Kash Patel
Drew ANGERER/AFP/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel enraged users on X after he appeared in a teaser for Katie Miller’s podcast, as the manhunt for the mass shooter at Brown University was still underway.

In a clip posted to X Monday evening, Patel sat laughing beside his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, as Miller, the wife of the White House’s ghoulish deputy chief of staff, peppered them with lighthearted questions about their relationship.

Although it wasn’t clear when this podcast was taped, X users quickly jumped into the comments to remind Patel that there was still a killer on the loose.

“This is pathetic and disgraceful. There is an ACTIVE manhunt going on and the head of the FBI is doing the podcast circuit with his girlfriend,” wrote AdameMedia, a political commentator who has amassed more than 465,000 followers on X.

“Personally, I’d rather see the director of the FBI catching criminals and putting them behind bars vs going on podcasts with his girlfriend,” wrote Michael Zimmermann, another political commentator from Texas.

“Hey no rush on solving the at large killer in my hometown,” wrote user Hayden, who writes about transit and has amassed more than 131,000 followers on X.

The post came on the heels of Patel once again prematurely announcing details about the FBI’s suspect in the shooting Saturday. Online, heat became so intense that Miller posted a follow-up post Tuesday: “This was taped prior to Sunday.” She gave no explanation of why she felt it was appropriate to share now.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Chief of Staff Admits Real Reason Behind “Drug Boat” Strikes

Susie Wiles gave an explanation that contradicts the administration’s public talking points.

Donald Trump leans over to whisper something to Susie Wiles
RENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles may have given up the game, admitting that the Trump administration’s strike on alleged “drug boats” in the Caribbean Sea is an effort to bring about regime change in Venezuela, rather than a war on drug trafficking as the administration has said.

Wiles spilled this tidbit—and various others—during a series of surprisingly candid interviews with Vanity Fair, which were published on Tuesday.

“He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle,” Wiles told Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple over lunch in November. “And people way smarter than me on that say that he will.”

What exactly does Maduro crying “uncle” entail? That verbiage offers itself more to a U.S.-backed coup rather than the new war on drugs that the administration claims (without proof) to be fighting.

“The president believes in harsh penalties for drug dealers, as he’s said many, many times.… These are not fishing boats, as some would like to allege,” Wiles continued. “We’re very sure we know who we’re blowing up.… One of the great untold stories of the U.S. government is the talents of the CIA. And there may be an interest in going inside territorial waters, which we have permission [to do] because they’re skirting the coastline to avoid getting [caught].”

It seems clear that Trump is using any excuse he can find to justify the continued violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty up to the point of possible invasion. If it really was just about drugs, Trump would never have pardoned former Honduran president and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez, and he would have never seized a Venezuelan oil tanker. Wiles’s comments confirm what many already suspect: Trump couldn’t care less about the narco-trafficking. He just wants an in for their oil.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

You Won’t Believe Who Lindsey Graham Blames for Bondi Beach Shooting

The Republican senator has a bonkers new scapegoat.

People stand next to a memorial for shooting victims at Bondi Beach
Saeed KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
A memorial at Bondi Beach

Somehow, Joe Biden is responsible for one of the most horrific shootings in Australian history.

At least, that’s the narrative that Senator Lindsey Graham is pushing. In an interview with Fox News Monday night, the South Carolina lawmaker claimed that former Presidents Barack “Obama and Biden have a lot to do with this.”

“I blame the terrorist, but Obama allowed ISIS to come about when he withdrew from Iraq,” Graham continued. “Donald Trump destroyed the caliphate, killed [Iranian military officer Qassem] Soleimani, and got out of the Iran nuclear deal, and the dumbass Biden—the biggest dumbass on the planet—withdrew from Afghanistan, obliterated our borders, and rejoined the Iran nuclear agreement, making the Ayatollah flush with cash.”

At least 15 people were killed Sunday in a horrific attack at Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most popular locations. Two men—a father-son duo—allegedly opened fire on a crowd of Jewish Australians on the first night of Hanukkah. The country’s leadership has declared the incident a terrorist attack.

The suspects have been identified by authorities as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram. Indian police reported that the elder Akram was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. He moved to Australia in 1998, and his son was born in the country. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that the attack was “inspired by Islamic State.”

“You’re wondering what we’re dealing with. Trump had them in a box,” Graham barked. “And dumbass Biden comes along and tears it all up. And now we’re fighting these bastards again.”

Mere hours after the attack, the American right gripped the incident to advocate for the mass deportation of Muslims, even as Australian leadership insisted that Islamophobia and hatred were not appropriate reactions—underscoring that it was a member of the local Muslim community who intervened and stopped the violence.

