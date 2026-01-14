Trump Suspends Visa Processing for 75 Countries as ICE Terror Spreads
Here’s the full list of affected countries.
The State Department is taking the drastic step of suspending visa processing for people from 75 countries.
The move, Bloomberg reports, includes countries already subject to bans by the Trump administration, such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Somalia, but also countries with diplomatic relations with the United States, such as Nigeria and Brazil. Now people from nearly a third of the world’s 200 countries won’t be able to travel to the U.S., hurting an already struggling tourism industry ahead of the World Cup later this year.
The full list of countries subject to the freeze is: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.
The pause will go into effect January 21 and is certain to upend job, education, and vacation plans. In a statement, State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said, “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people.”
“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” the statement said.
In December, Customs and Border Patrol announced that visa applicants would have to submit five years of social media history, as well as biometric information, including face, fingerprint, iris, and even DNA. One month before that, the Trump administration issued new guidelines ordering visa officers to deny immigrants who have obesity or other health issues.
Tourism to the U.S., especially from Canada, was already declining prior to these measures, thanks in large part to ICE activity. These new visa restrictions will throttle foreigners who wish to travel to the U.S. even with the violence practiced by Trump’s immigration agents. One would think that the White House would want more tourists to help the economy, but apparently it doesn’t care.