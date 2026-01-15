Kyrsten Sinema Sued Under Rare Law for Being a Home-Wrecker
The former Arizona senator used Taylor Swift concert tickets and molly, among other gifts, to try to steal someone else’s husband, according to the lawsuit.
A new federal lawsuit alleges that former Senator Kyrsten Sinema had an affair with her married bodyguard, Mark Ammel, marked by drug use, countless concerts, international travel, snide comments about colleagues, and more.
Mark Ammel’s ex-wife, Heather Ammel, is seeking $25,000 in damages on the grounds that Sinema and her ex-husband’s affair incited divorce, ending their 14-year marriage. This is possible under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” law, which allows ex-spouses to sue the third party they allege interfered in their marriage. Only five other states in the nation still have this law on their books.
Heather Ammel’s complaint alleges that Mark and Sinema traveled alone together to Napa Valley in 2023, outside of Ammel’s security detail duties. He then began to join Sinema at other events, like a U2 concert in Las Vegas, a Green Day concert in Washington (where he brought his young child with him), a Taylor Swift concert in Miami, and more.
In 2024, Heather discovered Signal message exchanges between her husband and Sinema that included a photo of Sinema wrapped in a towel, as well as multiple messages that revealed the lack of seriousness in which Sinema held her job.
In those messages, Sinema offered to help Ammel through his mental health and PTSD challenges from his time in the military, and even told him to bring MDMA, or molly, on an actual work trip so that she—the sitting senator—could “guide him through a psychedelic experience.”
In another message in 2024, Sinema told Ammel that she was skipping the State of the Union address that year because she didn’t want to hear “some old man, President Biden, talk about the legislation she wrote.” When Ammel messaged Sinema about missionary sex with the lights on, the then-senator replied, “Boring!”
Earlier that year, Ammel admitted that Sinema was “handsy” with him at an event, holding his hand and touching him. They then traveled to San Francisco in a work capacity—until Sinema invited Ammel into her hotel room, where he stayed “for hours.”
In April, Ammel spent time alone with Sinema in her Washington, D.C., apartment, and in May she paid for his “psychedelic treatment” in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ammel told Sinema he planned on divorcing from Heather that summer. That fall, Heather saw a message from Sinema to Mark that read, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.”
“Are you having an affair with my husband?” Heather responded. She and Mark separated that November, and Heather alleges that Sinema and Mark’s affair is still ongoing.
Before this, Sinema was most known for her “independent” heel turn, voting against workers’ rights and health care advances after campaigning as a next-generation progressive. Now she’ll be making headlines for the comments and actions revealed in this lawsuit.