Prosecutors Across the Country Launch “FAFO” Team to Go After Feds
Local prosecutors have a plan to go after ICE and Border Patrol agents breaking the law—since the federal government isn’t.
A group of local, elected prosecutors from around the country is launching an effort to hold federal agents liable for abuses of power. They’re calling it the Fight Against Federal Overeach, or “FAFO” for short. The name FAFO turns “fuck around and find out,” a term Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attempted to make happen at his emergency military summit last fall, against the Trump administration.
A press release on Wednesday noted that the group would be particularly focused on states undergoing an influx of federal agents.
“The coalition launches amid growing concerns about warrantless entries, unlawful detentions, and coercive enforcement tactics by federal agents, and it’s intended to ensure that constitutional limits on federal power are actively enforced through lawful institutions,” the statement read. “The coalition will share strategies and best practices among prosecutors, provide regular public updates on efforts to rein in unlawful federal conduct and educate the public on what paths are legally available, and coordinate on accountability efforts across jurisdictions.”
FAFO’s founding members are a group of district attorneys including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, Austin, Texas’s José Garza, and Pima County, Arizona’s Laura Conover, among others.
The launch comes as federal immigration agents in the past year have descended upon Washington, D.C.; Memphis, Tennessee; Los Angeles; and Minneapolis, where Minnesotans watched agents gun down two of their neighbors—Renee Good and Alex Pretti—in broad daylight. Aside from the killing, these deployments have been marked by door-to-door raids, detained toddlers, and maimed protesters. While it’s unclear how likely FAFO is to succeed in charging a federal agent with abuse of power, this one of the most pointed statements from local, legal leadership to date.
“No agency and no officer is above the law,” Krasner said in the statement. “When federal agents exceed their lawful authority, local prosecutors have both the power and the duty to act. The project exists to ensure that accountability is real, coordinated, and enforced through lawful institutions.”
The FAFO coalition will convene in February to discuss tactics and next steps.