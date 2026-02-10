Uncovered Trump FBI Call Destroys His Public Story on Epstein
President Trump claims he had no knowledge about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Records of a 2006 call to the FBI say otherwise.
Donald Trump spoke to Palm Beach police back in 2006 about Jeffrey Epstein’s inappropriate activities with teenage girls, newly released government files show.
The Miami Herald reports that In July of that year, as Epstein’s criminal sex charge became known to the public, Trump spoke to Michael Reiter, Palm Beach, Florida’s chief of police at the time, about what Epstein was up to.
“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told the police chief, according to a recently released October 2019 FBI interview with Reiter.
The information contradicts what Trump has publicly said about Epstein’s crimes and when he knew about them. In July 2019, during his first presidential term, Trump was asked by reporters if he knew that Epstein sexually assaulted girls. Trump replied, “No, I had no idea. I had no idea.”
Trump’s interview with Reiter tells a different story, according to the FBI file. He called Ghislanie Maxwell Epstein’s “operative,” saying that “she is evil and to focus on her.” Trump also said that “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there,’” and that he threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago country club.
Reiter retired as police chief in 2009, and confirmed to the newspaper that he was interviewed by the FBI in 2019 and that he spoke to Trump in 2006. An FBI official denied that Trump spoke to the police chief, however.
“We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago,” the official told the newspaper.
Meanwhile, Maxwell refused to answer any questions during her deposition with the House Oversight Committee Monday, saying through her attorney that she would only speak if given clemency by President Trump from her 20-year prison sentence related to her assistance to Epstein’s sex crimes. One wonders how much more Maxwell and the president know about all of Epstein’s misdeeds that they aren’t talking about, and what they are hiding about themselves.