Uncovered Trump FBI Call Destroys His Public Story on Epstein

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told the police chief, according to a recently released October 2019 FBI interview with Reiter.

The information contradicts what Trump has publicly said about Epstein’s crimes and when he knew about them. In July 2019, during his first presidential term, Trump was asked by reporters if he knew that Epstein sexually assaulted girls. Trump replied, “No, I had no idea. I had no idea.”

Trump’s interview with Reiter tells a different story, according to the FBI file. He called Ghislanie Maxwell Epstein’s “operative,” saying that “she is evil and to focus on her.” Trump also said that “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there,’” and that he threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago country club.