Trump Scores Massive Win as Jack Smith Forced to Kill His Biggest Case

The fact that Musk replied at all is due to Graham’s standing in the venture capital and tech world (and probably his 1.2 million followers). Musk routinely ignores journalists, particularly critics, on X in favor of his fans and other right-wing accounts. He has frequently disparaged mainstream or “legacy” media outlets in favor of unverified accounts on X, and proudly spreads misinformation on the platform as long as it serves his worldview and political ends.

At times, Musk has shown favoritism on the platform and banned journalists on X when they run afoul of his beliefs, making his claims of being a free speech advocate look hypocritical. Several news outlets, such as NPR, The Guardian, and Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia have all quit X amid increased criticism from European officials.

Whether it’s due to Musk’s disdain for media outlets that criticize him or an attempt to keep users from browsing away from X, the tech CEO’s deprioritization of links has not only ruined the utility of a platform once prized for making it easy to follow news sources but has also increased the spreading of false information. It’s little wonder that competitors such as Bluesky, itself created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, have grown exponentially since Donald Trump’s election.

