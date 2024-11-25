Skip Navigation
Trump Scores Massive Win as Jack Smith Forced to Kill His Biggest Case

Trump’s most damning criminal indictment has finally ended with a whimper.

Donald Trump smiles and raises a fist in victory at a campaign rally
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday announced he is dismissing his biggest case against Donald Trump, the criminal indictment related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith dismissed the case with prejudice, which means it could be reopened once Trump leaves office in four years. But for now, Trump is getting away without facing justice for his attempts to overthrow democracy.

“After careful consideration, the Department has determined that [the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel’s] prior opinions concerning the Constitution’s prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting President apply to this situation and that as a result this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated,” Smith wrote in his motion to dismiss.

X screenshot Anna Bower @AnnaBower: BREAKING: Special counsel Jack Smith moves to dismiss federal election interference case against Trump.

Smith’s announcement on Monday comes after Trump’s sentencing for felony charges—based on his 2016 hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels—was indefinitely postponed last week. The other two cases against him—one for election interference in Georgia and another for mishandling classified documents—have also been indefinitely delayed

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Lauren Boebert Is Now on Cameo—and About to Get in Legal Trouble

The most annoying member of Congress is now selling videos on Cameo, which could land her a House Ethics investigation.

Lauren Boebert films a video fo herself outside a room presumably in the Capitol. Both closed doors say "Restricted area."
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Lauren Boebert apparently sees the need to supplement her income from Congress—she’s now taking fees to make videos on Cameo.

The far-right Colorado congresswoman and live theater enthusiast joins her former colleagues George Santos and Matt Gaetz on the platform, charging $250 for personal advice or a “pep talk.” She posted a welcome video outlining the services that she would offer through the celebrity video service.

“Hey, Cameo, it’s your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert,” she said in the video. “Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me.”

But there’s a reason why she only has former colleagues on Cameo: She could be breaking the rules for members of the House of Representatives. First, there’s an outside income limit of $31,815, so she’d have to watch how much money she makes, and second, under House rules, members are prohibited from receiving honoraria, defined as a “payment of money or thing of value for an appearance, speech, or article.”

Now, if Boebert was having her Cameo proceeds go to her campaign account, that would probably be in line with House rules, but that is prohibited by the video platform. So it would seem that Boebert should have some questions to answer from the House Ethics Committee, which has another crisis to worry about after Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Santos also was under investigation from the House Ethics Committee due to multiple allegations of corruption while he was in Congress, and now that Boebert has joined Santos and Gaetz on Cameo, she’s created an association that she could have easily avoided. If she continues down a similarly corrupt path, Cameo could end up being her sole source of income.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Leans on This Disturbing Figure to Threaten Public Universities

Donald Trump has called on Christopher Rufo.

Christopher Rufo gestures and speaks to someone
Thomas Simonetti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Right-wing provocateur Christopher Rufo could help shape President-elect Donald Trump’s plan for higher education, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Rufo—a leading actor in right-wing culture wars, from the moral panic surrounding “critical race theory” to the hoax about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio—reportedly “has an invitation to Mar-a-Lago, where he will present the president-elect’s team with a plan to geld American universities by withholding money if they don’t pull back on diversity measures.”

A spokesperson for JD Vance told the Journal that the vice president-elect sees Rufo as “a leading voice in the movement to restore merit and excellence” to higher education, who “recognizes schools and universities exist to equip American students to face tomorrow’s challenges, not to indoctrinate them with the fringe beliefs of the far left.”

To see such lofty aims in action, one can look at how the New College of Florida has transformed since Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Rufo and other conservative activists to the school’s board of trustees in 2023 in his “war on woke.”

Under its new leadership, New College has undergone significant changes, most recently hiring a number of “ideologically aligned rightwing faculty and staff for a range of positions,” per The Guardian, including conservative commentator and comedian Andrew Doyle, who will teach a course on “wokeness.”

The overhaul of New College and Rufo’s actions as trustee have been met with resistance and sharp criticism from students and faculty. One such critic, a visiting history professor, was threatened by Rufo and later dismissed after co-writing an op-ed against the new administration, in what the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression called “a clear violation of the public college’s First Amendment obligations.”

According to the Journal, Rufo’s top concerns include ending race-based affirmative action at universities “with which the federal government does business” and defunding colleges “that continue to engage in DEI practices” in an effort to “recapture” them from the left—stances that resonate with president-elect’s thinking on higher ed.

Read more about Christopher Rufo:
Christopher Rufo’s Troubling Path to Power
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Nominee’s Chilling Views on Israel and Crusades Exposed

Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary is as extreme as it gets.

Pete Hegseth surrounded by members of the press
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, once wrote about how Israel is key to a necessary “American crusade”—and the Geneva Conventions should be thrown out the window.

The Guardian has reported that in his most recent work, The War on Warriors, Hegseth wrote that the U.S. military should completely disregard the international human rights treaties, which outline rules for how to treat civilians during war time.

“The key question of our generation—of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan—is way more complicated: what do you do if your enemy does not honor the Geneva conventions. We never got an answer. Only more war. More casualties,” Hegseth wrote. “If our warriors are forced to follow rules arbitrarily and asked to sacrifice more lives so that international tribunals feel better about themselves, aren’t we just better off winning our wars according to our own rules?! … Who cares what other countries think?”

In his 2024 book, American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free, he wrote, “If you love America, you should love Israel.”

He goes on to liken his support for Israel to the Crusades, writing, “Our present moment is much like the 11th Century. We don’t want to fight, but, like our fellow Christians one thousand years ago, we must.… Arm yourself—metaphorically, intellectually, physically. Our fight is not with guns. Yet.”

Hegseth’s nomination aligns perfectly with President-elect Trump’s right-wing makeover of the federal government. And it doesn’t hurt that, like Trump, Hegseth has a serious allegation of sexual assault from 2017 hanging over his head.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Admits X Is Making It Harder for People to Read News

The world’s richest man has finally admitted he’s essentially censoring news articles on X.

Elon Musk waves
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elon Musk admitted that X (formerly Twitter) is throttling link-based posts, essentially stifling news articles on the social media platform.

In a reply to a post Sunday from technology investor and writer Paul Graham, Musk confirmed that X’s algorithm deprioritizes links, telling him to “just write a description in the main post and put the link in the reply. This just stops lazy linking.”

Graham was not convinced, replying, “If I write a new essay and tweet a link to it, that’s ‘lazy linking,’ but if I tweet that I’ve written a new essay and then put the link in a reply, that’s somehow better?”

Paul Graham @paulg: The deprioritization of tweets with links in them is Twitter's biggest flaw. It bothers me more than all the new right-wing trolls. Trolls I'm used to, but what draws me to Twitter is to find out what's going on, and you can't do that without links. Elon Musk @elonmusk: Just write a description in the main post and put the link in the reply. This just stops lazy linking. Paul Graham @paulg: If I write a new essay and tweet a link to it, that's "lazy linking," but if I tweet that I've written a new essay and then put the link in a reply, that's somehow better?

Musk didn’t reply to Graham, and later retweeted a post from user DogeDesigner explaining the change. A host of replies from other users to Musk’s reply, as well as Graham’s post, showed that this change is disliked by many X users, particularly in the technology and programming fields that Musk and Graham are a part of.

Twitter screenshot Nicholas A. Christakis @NAChristakis: Plus you cannot provide scientific and other citations which is what makes twitter so useful for so many of us.
Twitter screenshot Perry E. Metzger @perrymetzger: I have to agree with Paul here. I understand the desire to maximize return on investment given how much X cost to buy, but people really do need to be able to link to high-quality external primary sources. Not being able to do that makes the platform worse.

Twitter screenshot Cory Simon @CoryMSimon: 💯. I suspect deprioritization of links played a significant, maybe primary, role in the exodus of academics to Bluesky. we valued sharing links to research articles and blog posts---and seeing them on our feed. 😢

The fact that Musk replied at all is due to Graham’s standing in the venture capital and tech world (and probably his 1.2 million followers). Musk routinely ignores journalists, particularly critics, on X in favor of his fans and other right-wing accounts. He has frequently disparaged mainstream or “legacy” media outlets in favor of unverified accounts on X, and proudly spreads misinformation on the platform as long as it serves his worldview and political ends.

At times, Musk has shown favoritism on the platform and banned journalists on X when they run afoul of his beliefs, making his claims of being a free speech advocate look hypocritical. Several news outlets, such as NPR, The Guardian, and Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia have all quit X amid increased criticism from European officials.

Whether it’s due to Musk’s disdain for media outlets that criticize him or an attempt to keep users from browsing away from X, the tech CEO’s deprioritization of links has not only ruined the utility of a platform once prized for making it easy to follow news sources but has also increased the spreading of false information. It’s little wonder that competitors such as Bluesky, itself created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, have grown exponentially since Donald Trump’s election.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s Border Czar Issues Terrifying Threat to Democratic States

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Lindsey Graham had similar warnings.

Tom Homan speaks at the Republican National Convention
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

In recent days, Republican politicians have taken to the airwaves, threatening blue states that fail to comply with the Trump administration’s draconian immigration policies with the withdrawal of federal funding.

Fox News’s Mark Levin suggested Sunday to Donald Trump’s prospective “border czar” Tom Homan that “federal funding” would be a “very, very powerful weapon” for the incoming administration.

“If you have a governor who says, ‘I’m not gonna cooperate, I’m gonna block you,’ well then, federal funds should be slashed to that state, and I mean hugely so,” Levin said. “These states, much like the Confederacy, they want to go on their own, they want to do their own thing. To me, you got a powerful weapon among others, which is, OK, no federal funds. Boom.”

“And that’s going to happen. I guarantee … President Trump will do that,” Homan replied.

Also on Sunday, Fox host Maria Bartiromo asked Representative Marjorie Taylor Green if “sanctuary states and sanctuary cities will lose their federal funding” under Trump. Greene replied, “If they use their police officers and their resources to harbor and protect illegal criminal aliens, then absolutely. Those sanctuary states and cities are in danger of losing their federal funding.”

And just a few days earlier, Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News’s Hannity, “Sanctuary cities, you’re on notice, we should cut all your money off.”

Per Mother Jones’s Isabela Dias, law enforcement agencies and Democratic officials nationwide are increasingly “speaking out about their plans to thwart” Trump’s plans for mass deportation, which he intends to conduct via a national emergency and the deployment of the military.

In anticipation of the new administration’s immigration agenda, Democratic attorneys general “are preparing briefs and analyses and even identifying courts in which to file their lawsuits,” as well as “preparing to fight Trump over withholding federal funding from local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to induce them into carrying out deportations,” according to Politico.

The threats from members of the supposed party of “states’ rights” echo Trump’s first-term vow to defund sanctuary cities, which Politifact deems a broken promise as his efforts were “limited to Justice Department funds, and even those attempts [were] thwarted by courts.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MTG Names First Targets for DOGE Subcommittee in Deranged Interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, tasked with helping the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” has announced what’s first on the chopping block.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks outside the Capitol and raises an index finger in the air for emphasis
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, right-wing grifter and loyal Trump attack dog, appeared on Fox News on Sunday to lay out her vision for which parts of the federal government will stay and which parts will go after the Department of Government Efficiency is done with its work.

“It’s all over,” said the far-right representative, who is set to chair a new congressional subcommittee to work with DOGE. “Every single government department program, grant program, contract, it is everywhere.… We’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets. And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the Oversight subcommittee on DOGE. We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda; we’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don’t help the American people.” 

Greene’s ire is badly misplaced but unsurprising. NPR has been a punching bag for Rush Limbaugh–adjacent conservatives for years, even though it receives only 1 percent of its funding directly from the federal government. Billionaire Trump surrogate and X owner Elon Musk even went so far as to briefly classify NPR as “state-affiliated media,” after which the outlet stopped posting on X. The “sex apps in Malaysia” Greene mentioned is likely referring to the app known as JomCare, meant to offer harm-reduction services to gay men. As for the “toilets in Africa,” she may be referring to broad cuts to USAID funding.  

While Greene is particularly outspoken in her bigotry, her rhetoric is merely echoing what Trump has been saying the entire campaign, and it’s why he appointed Musk and Vivek Ramswamy as co-chairs of DOGE, which as a reminder, isn’t a real government agency. They want to root out the “enemy within”—and that just happens to be anyone or anything that isn’t MAGA-core.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Here’s How Much Trump’s Extreme Transgender Ban Would Damage Military

The next commander in chief is set to bring back one of his most radical policies.

Donald Trump speaks at a lectern and makes a hand gesture for emphasis
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s plan to ban transgender people from the military would have a devastating effect: At least 15,000 members would be forced to leave.

Military charities, such as the Modern Military Association of America, warn the ban would hurt every branch of the armed forces at a time when they are struggling to recruit. Sources told The Telegraph that “people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people.”

“Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment, and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions,” the source said.

Trump banned transgender people from the military during his first term, but the ban was lifted by President Biden after his inauguration. Around 2,200 service members were diagnosed with gender dysmorphia at that time, but today there isn’t an exact number of transgender people in the military because of privacy policies.

The president-elect’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, has attacked the military as suffering from a “long-term infection of radical left wing social justice policies.” In his 2024 book, The War on Warriors, he wrote that “affirmative action posts have skyrocketed, with ‘firsts’ being the most important factor in filling new commanders. We will not stop until trans-lesbian Black females run everything!”

That sentiment is in line with Trump’s own thinking, as he has complained about “woke generals” and is reportedly planning to sign an executive order to create a “warrior board” that would allow him to easily purge the military of leaders he doesn’t like.

Trump also plans to use the military to go after the “enemy within,” which encompasses his political enemies and anyone who stands in his way, and to carry out mass deportations. Both plans already have opposition from military leaders themselves, meaning that Trump will want to replace those leaders with more pliant sycophants. If he and Hegseth get their way, the next president will have dictator-level control of the military.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Cabinet Nominee Proposed Terrifying Role for Military

In a 2020 book, Pete Hegseth envisioned a dark postelection scenario.

A photograph of Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, in profile with a grey suit and blue and red tie.
ROY ROCHLIN/GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump’s Christian nationalist, crusades-obsessed defense secretary nominee expects the military to mobilize against U.S. citizens in a civil war.

Pete Hegseth, a veteran and former Fox & Friends co-host, outlined a deeply troubling, extremist right-wing agenda for America’s future in his 2020 book, American Crusade.

“America will decline and die. A national divorce will ensue. Outnumbered freedom lovers will fight back,” Hegseth writes. “The military and police, both bastions of freedom-loving patriots, will be forced to make a choice. It will not be good. Yes, there will be some form of civil war.”

In another section, Hegseth writes that “our present moment is much like the 11th Century. We don’t want to fight, but, like our fellow Christians one thousand years ago, we must. Arm yourself—metaphorically, intellectually, physically. Our fight is not with guns. Yet.”

This is deeply troubling rhetoric from the man who might be in charge of the Pentagon in a few months. Hegseth also continuously cites internal cultural threats that need to be eliminated, like socialism, secularism, environmentalism, Islamism, and genderism, and identifies the need to “defeat America’s internal enemies,” aligning seamlessly with Trump’s “enemy within” talking points. Hegseth’s nomination is currently in jeopardy over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in California in 2017.

The former Fox News host is the exact type of defense secretary Trump is looking for—little experience, complete loyalty, and a deep personal vendetta against anything outside a narrow right-wing vision for society. Hegseth drives this point home in American Crusade, ending the book with:

“See you on the battlefield. Together, with God’s help, we will save America. Deus vult!”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGAworld Is Having the Funniest Meltdown Over Losing Matt Gaetz

The right is full-on spiraling after Matt Gaetz withdrew as Trump’s attorney general pick.

Representative Matt Gaetz at the RNC raises his fist as if in victory
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Steve Bannon took some time out of his usual War Room programming on Friday to lament a fallen soldier, a true MAGA martyr: failed attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz.

“We took a casualty today,” said Bannon, referring to Donald Trump’s Cabinet pick stepping down amid allegations that he trafficked and had sex with an underage girl at a 2017 sex party. “One of the best warriors we have in all his imperfections, and he’s quite imperfect, as Donald Trump is imperfect, as Stephen K. Bannon is super imperfect.”

In Bannon’s eyes it was the “deep state” that tanked his nomination, and not the fact that the House Ethics Committee reportedly had mounting evidence of Gaetz’s misconduct, including a history of Venmo payments for sex.

“It’s a big defeat for President Trump today. And trust me, those demons and jackals and hyenas up there in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, that crowd, they know it. Yo. They know it,” Bannon fumed.

Other members of the Trumpsphere felt similarly dejected. “Trump getting elected was beyond epic, no doubt. But Gaetz as AG? That was the cherry on top,” War Room chief financial officer and chief operating officer Grace Chong wrote on X. “Not gonna lie, I might’ve been more hyped for that. But, Steve Bannon trained us well with ‘next man up.’ He really prepared us for this battle.”

“MAGA morale is way down currently. The only thing that can save it right now would be Kash Patel for FBI Director,” right-wing influencer Owen Shroyer posted on X.

Bannon, like much of MAGAworld, was initially overjoyed at the news of Gaetz for attorney general, warning everyone he didn’t like that they’d “better be worried.” The collective meltdown in response to Gaetz stepping down shows how much faith the far right placed in the former Florida representative to blindly carry out Trump’s agenda.

