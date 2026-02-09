MAGA Freaks Out at CBS for Publishing a Story That Makes ICE Look Bad
New CBS News boss Bari Weiss also caught heat.
Republicans are turning on CBS News chief Bari Weiss for daring to allow her broadcasting network to report on the reality of ICE arrests, as documented by the Department of Homeland Security.
CBS revealed Monday that less than 14 percent of some 400,000 people arrested by the deportation agency in 2025 had previously been convicted or even charged for violent criminal offenses, citing a leaked DHS memo.
Since the campaign trail, Donald Trump has pledged that he would utilize ICE to target the “worst of the worst” and oust violent criminals from the country. But federal agents have resorted to arresting practically anybody—including U.S. citizens and children—in order to satisfy Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller’s quota of 3,000 or more arrests per day. They have also shot and killed U.S. citizens, and struck terror and fury into the souls of American communities, sparking nationwide protests and local economic blackouts.
None of that, however, has held water with conservatives, who have seemingly redirected the criticism warranted by America’s immigration agencies toward the newly reimagined MAGA-friendly news outlet, refusing to believe statistics published by Trump’s own administration.
“Wrong. About 70 percent of illegal aliens deported have pending criminal charges OR prior convictions,” posted Senator Markwayne Mullin on X Monday, failing to cite a source. “Plus, drug trafficking, child pornography distribution, burglary, DUI, and human smuggling are categorized as ‘non-violent crimes.’ But when Obama does it, it’s okay. Right?”
The official X account for ICE also chimed in, claiming that “non-violent” offenders also deserved to be deported. ICE cited other charges related to drug trafficking, distribution of child pornography, burglary, fraud, DUI, embezzlement, solicitation of a minor, human smuggling, and more.
“Labeling these offenses as ‘non-violent’ does not mean they aren’t threats to public safety,” the account wrote.
The official White House “rapid response” account provided its own comment, simply scolding CBS for reporting “fake news.”
“They’re CRIMINALS and they’re NOT welcome here,” Trump’s team posted.
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come to another impasse over DHS funding, which is set to expire February 13. The two parties have been unable to reach a bipartisan consensus on whether to reform the violent agency.
Democrats have agreed to pass the package so long as Republicans concede to 10 demands on how to reel in ICE agents, such as requiring them to identify themselves, take off their masks, and obtain judicial warrants before forcing their way onto private property.
GOP congressional leadership, however, does not seem willing to change the status quo at all, decrying the seemingly bare-minimum stipulations as “impossible” and “totally unrealistic.”