MAGA Freaks Out at CBS for Publishing a Story That Makes ICE Look Bad

Since the campaign trail, Donald Trump has pledged that he would utilize ICE to target the “worst of the worst” and oust violent criminals from the country. But federal agents have resorted to arresting practically anybody—including U.S. citizens and children—in order to satisfy Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller’s quota of 3,000 or more arrests per day. They have also shot and killed U.S. citizens, and struck terror and fury into the souls of American communities, sparking nationwide protests and local economic blackouts.

None of that, however, has held water with conservatives, who have seemingly redirected the criticism warranted by America’s immigration agencies toward the newly reimagined MAGA-friendly news outlet, refusing to believe statistics published by Trump’s own administration.

“Wrong. About 70 percent of illegal aliens deported have pending criminal charges OR prior convictions,” posted Senator Markwayne Mullin on X Monday, failing to cite a source. “Plus, drug trafficking, child pornography distribution, burglary, DUI, and human smuggling are categorized as ‘non-violent crimes.’ But when Obama does it, it’s okay. Right?”