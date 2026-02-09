Exxon Abruptly Drops Lawyers Who Were Named in Epstein Files
The chair of Paul, Weiss stepped down after his email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.
It seems even giant oil companies have more scruples than the Trump administration and their allies.
Exxon swiftly dropped a couple of their longtime lawyers earlier this month after the attorneys’ names were revealed in the Epstein files, the sprawling investigation into prodigious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Exxon and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison notified courts in Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine and Washington state that the white-shoe law firm would no longer represent the company in several cases attempting to hold the oil behemoth accountable for climate change, reported Politico’s climate newswire E&E News.
Attorneys with Paul, Weiss will continue to represent Exxon in a case in Massachusetts. No other law firms withdrew their staff from the aforementioned cases.
The legal filings did not provide a specific reason for the firm’s departure, but they came amid growing public scrutiny related to Paul, Weiss’s longtime chairman Brad Karp, who was recently revealed to have had email exchanges with Epstein. One such exchange drew particular ire from the firm’s partners, documenting an instance in which Karp offered his pro bono legal opinion on a plea deal related to Epstein’s solicitation of a minor for prostitution.
Karp spent his entire 40-year career at Paul, Weiss and led the firm as chair for 18 years. As such, he helped build the careers of many of the attorneys at Paul, Weiss. Under his stewardship, the firm became Exxon’s chief legal defense, representing the company in more than a dozen consequential cases. He was stripped of his leadership position at the company last week, citing recent “distractions,” though he will stay on as partner.
Yet Republicans in Congress—and presiding officials in the Trump administration—have so far failed to hold anyone named in the Epstein files accountable. Perhaps most notably of the scot-free bunch is the president himself, who was mentioned more than 38,000 times in the latest batch of Epstein files.
All in all, Donald Trump was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache. But last week, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that the DOJ reviewed the files last summer and did not find credible evidence against the president warranting further investigation.