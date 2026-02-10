Trump Judge Rejects DOJ Attempt to Seize Swing State Voter Rolls
Judge Hala Jarbou ruled that the Justice Department’s request in Michigan is going too far.
A Trump-appointed judge blocked an attempt by the Department of Justice to seize the state of Michigan’s voter rolls Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou ruled that federal law does not require Michigan to turn over voter registration lists or voters’ personal information, and dismissed the case. The Trump administration wanted an electronic copy of Michigan’s voter registration list of 8 million voters, complete with full names, birth dates, addresses, and either driver’s license numbers or partial Social Security numbers. They will likely appeal the ruling.
The president was also rebuffed in court last month for trying to get Oregon and California to hand over their voter registration data. It’s all part of a plan to centralize voter information under the direction of the White House, raising issues of what the Trump administration plans to do with that data.
Trump’s Department of Justice has reportedly sent draft agreements to several states that would give the federal government the ability to flag voters’ names and order states to remove them from the rolls. Some Republican-run states, such as Alaska and Texas, have agreed to do this, while other states, both controlled by Democrats and Republicans, have refused.
In Minnesota, the Trump administration tried to use the federal immigration crackdown in the state to leverage Governor Tim Walz into not only handing over his state’s voter registration data, but also Medicaid and SNAP records. Walz said no.
President Trump has been fear-mongering about the 2026 midterm elections for months, making baseless claims about voter fraud and election rigging recycled from 2020. In recent weeks, Trump has spoken of “taking over” elections. This, coupled with the FBI raid of a Georgia elections office last month and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s suggestion to send ICE to the polls, reveals how much Trump wants to rig the midterms.