Karoline Leavitt Panics After Question on Lutnick’s Epstein Ties

“So, does the White House stand behind Secretary Lutnick right now, or given what he has said today, has there been any shift in how the White House is viewing Secretary Lutnick’s performance?” the reporter asked.

“No, Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team, and the president fully supports the secretary,” Leavitt replied.

“I will just point out that there are a lot of wins in the news this week that people in this room have not asked about, because you continue to ask questions about the same subject, so let me point them out for you,” Leavitt continued, before launching into a prepared propaganda spiel that the White House had published on its website the day before.