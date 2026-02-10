Karoline Leavitt Panics After Question on Lutnick’s Epstein Ties
Karoline Leavitt abruptly ended her press briefing after the question.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt abruptly ended a press briefing Tuesday after being asked about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s ties to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
It’s a miracle Leavitt didn’t burst a blood vessel after a Bloomberg reporter asked whether the Trump administration still supported Lutnick after the secretary confirmed earlier in the day that he kept in contact with Epstein for years after he previously claimed to have cut ties with him. Lutnick even coordinated a family trip to the financier’s “pedophile island” in 2012, four years after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution of a minor.
“So, does the White House stand behind Secretary Lutnick right now, or given what he has said today, has there been any shift in how the White House is viewing Secretary Lutnick’s performance?” the reporter asked.
“No, Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team, and the president fully supports the secretary,” Leavitt replied.
“I will just point out that there are a lot of wins in the news this week that people in this room have not asked about, because you continue to ask questions about the same subject, so let me point them out for you,” Leavitt continued, before launching into a prepared propaganda spiel that the White House had published on its website the day before.
Leavitt touted the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high last week, a historically low national homicide rate (which had already started to plunge during the Biden administration), national median rents dropping to a four-year low, and mortgage affordability hitting a four-year high.
Some of the things she listed were not actually wins for Americans, but rather wins for Trump. Leavitt celebrated that a federal appeals court had upheld the Trump administration’s policy of detaining undocumented immigrants en masse, and a recent statement from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons objecting to surgical intervention for transgender minors.
“So, we’re gonna get back to business. The president is very busy today and you will see him all tomorrow at the event in the East Room touting his administration’s energy policy,” Leavitt said before quickly exiting the room.
While the White House appears increasingly frustrated that the media isn’t saying what they want it to say, the American people and its leaders are clearly deeply disturbed by the Trump administration’s deepening ties to Epstein, as the calls for Lutnick to resign only continue to grow.