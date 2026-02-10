Raskin: Trump Is in Unredacted Epstein Files More Than a Million Times
Representative Jamie Raskin reported what he saw in the Justice Department’s unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein.
Representative Jamie Raskin has claimed that President Trump is named over a million times in the unredacted Epstein files.
“The idea that we could get through a meaningful fraction of them is just ridiculous,” he told Axios Tuesday, after viewing the unredacted files a day earlier. “I mean, there’s tons of redacted stuff.... And [Trump’s] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it’s all over the place.”
“To me, this whole rollout of saying that members can come from nine to five to sit at those four computers, is just part of the coverup,” Raskin continued.
“If this is true, it would mean the Department of Justice redacted more than 96% of the mentions of Trump,” MS NOW’s Matt Fuller wrote.
“Unfortunately the GOP set the line for removal at 2 million mentions,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s press office quipped.
The DOJ’s release of the files has been extremely contentious, as they redacted the names of multiple associates and potential co-conspirators of Epstein for no apparent reason, while revealing identifying information about the victims.
One of the more notable files that Raskin and other Democrats who viewed the unredacted files have pointed to is an email chain between Epstein and his primary accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in which Epstein details a phone call between his lawyers and Trump.
“Trump is paraphrased and quoted as saying, ‘No, Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and no, we never asked him to leave,’” Raskin told reporters on Monday. The exchange is from 2009—two years after Trump supposedly kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.