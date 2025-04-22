ICE Arrested an Immigrant. Now He Has Disappeared.

A Venezuelan man ordered to be deported has vanished into the “black hole” created by the Trump administration’s illegal denial of due process for immigrants.

Ricardo Prada Vásquez was marked for deportation among a group of detainees sent to El Salvador last month as part of Donald Trump’s mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. But now his name does not appear in the government’s records of immigrants to be detained and deported, Venezuelan authorities can’t find him, and his family hasn’t heard from him in more than a month, according to a Tuesday report from The New York Times.