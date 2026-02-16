Trump Blames Popular Black Democrat for Potomac River Sewage Spill
Trump’s National Park Service is supposed to be working with DC Water to fix the issue, so of course he’s blaming someone else entirely.
President Trump is blaming Maryland Governor Wes Moore for sewage pollution in the Potomac River, something Moore has no control over.
“There is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday afternoon. “A sewer line breach in Maryland has caused millions of gallons of raw sewage to be dumped directly into the Potomac River, a result of incompetent Local and State Management of Essential Waste Management Systems. This is the same Governor who cannot rebuild a Bridge. It is clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity.”
Trump added that he is “directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation’s Capital City.”
EPA head Lee Zeldin reposted Trump’s message.
It sounds like Trump heard “sewage emergency in Maryland” and took the opportunity to shit on a popular Black Democrat and potential 2028 presidential candidate without doing his research.
“He’s just blatantly lying about this,” The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg wrote on X. “The pipe is maintained by DC water and runs along the Clara Barton Parkway, which is maintained/run by the National Park Service. It has nothing to do with Governor Wes Moore.”
A massive overflow of sewage spewed into the Potomac River in January after a large pipe burst, leading to contamination in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Federal authorities were already involved before Trump’s Truth Social post Monday, as the National Park Service has been closely working with DC Water to address the issue.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland, which Trump was likely referring to in his post, collapsed in 2024 when a cargo boat struck one of its piers, and is projected to open back up in 2030.