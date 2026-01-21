Trump Goes on Rambling, Confused Rant When Asked About His 2026 Goals
Try to make any sense of what the president’s 2026 goals are.
What are Donald Trump’s goals for 2026? They’re all over the place.
The president was asked about his goals in regard to getting his agenda through Congress ahead of the midterms, and he gave a meandering answer about his own executive orders.
“We passed so many executive orders. I have great executive orders that are really common sense and good. I mean, like water coming out of a sink. The water wouldn’t come out. They had all sorts of ridiculous restrictions. I took all of that off,” Trump said to Katie Pavlich on NewsNation Tuesday night. “Coming out of the shower head, you’d stand under the shower, there’s no water coming out, so I passed—so many things like that.
“Straws. They don’t have to be paper anymore. They don’t have to melt in your mouth.… I’d like to have that all confirmed by Congress,” Trump continued, before adding that he got more important things accomplished through executive order, and would like to have all of his executive orders confirmed by Congress, estimating that 35 to 40 percent of his executive orders have already become law.
“So you want your executive orders codified in law, so to speak,” Pavlich said.
“Ideally, we get ’em codified and we get ’em codified soon, yes,” Trump replied.
Trump is well known for rambling and meandering around reporter’s questions, even in friendly interviews. But the vagueness indicates he’s either fully checked out or he’s hiding his agenda, as Trump and his inner circle are unlikely to settle for simply turning his many damaging executive orders through Congress.
Getting Trump’s agenda through Congress will be a tall order. The president could barely get his own budget through Congress last year, and ended up causing a lengthy government shutdown. Trump’s executive orders also would have to survive court challenges, and some of them may not even get through the right-wing Supreme Court.