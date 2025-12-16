Susie Wiles May Have Screwed Trump’s Revenge Quest on Letitia James
This Susie Wiles quote will haunt Donald Trump’s future efforts to get revenge.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may have just ruined any chance President Donald Trump had of reviving his administration’s indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James.
In a wildly candid interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday, Wiles admitted that Trump’s effort to go after James over flimsy charges of mortgage fraud was his “one retribution.” (He has arguably had far more than one.)
Wiles explained that she hadn’t felt compelled to warn Trump off of James because “she had a half a billion dollars of his money.”
If the Trump administration ever wanted to seek an indictment against James again, it’s more than likely that the opposing legal team would simply have to cite Wiles to get the case tossed out again.
The Justice Department has tried three times to indict James—all of which have been unsuccessful, including one failed attempt as recent as last week. The original indictment against James was dismissed last month when a judge ruled that the Trump administration had improperly appointed the lead attorney, who had no prosecutorial experience at all.
Wiles was quick to claim that many of her quotes were taken out of context, but she’s already been caught lying about what she did and did not say. Multiple members of Trumpworld have voiced support for Wiles in the face of supposedly fake news. Meanwhile, Trump actually confirmed Wiles’s own wild comment about him.