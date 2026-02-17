Report: ICE Officials Ignored Clear Warning Signs Before Killings
ICE officials were well aware that their officers were using force in reckless and inappropriate ways before an officer shot Renee Nicole Good to death in Minneapolis.
Smashed windows, Tasers, and death: The warning signs were there, but officials at Immigrations and Customs Enforcement did not heed them.
Top officials at the deportation agency knew as early as March that their officers were using more force against civilians than ever before, Politico reported Tuesday.
The upward trend for both lethal and nonlethal force was documented in internal emails obtained by the liberal-leaning watchdog nonprofit American Oversight through Freedom of Information Act requests, revealing that top officials were well informed of the violence under their purview months before federal officers shot and killed Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.
One March 20 email notified Caleb Vitello, the former acting director of ICE, that the agency had recorded 67 use-of-force incidents within the first two months of Trump’s term. That was nearly four times higher than the year before, when the agency reported just 17 incidents, according to Politico.
Vitello received a similar notice days earlier flagging near-identical rates for the first two weeks of March, which noted that use of force had quadrupled during that timespan compared to 2024.
Some of the reported violence included a March 10 instance in which officers smashed a woman’s car windows in order to grab an undocumented immigrant. In another instance, officers’ use of a Taser caused an individual to vomit and need medical assistance. At least one person was recorded dying from an encounter with immigration officers.
Yet the Trump administration has tried to frame the escalation as a nonissue or, worse still, completely nonexistent. The Department of Homeland Security has insisted that officers are demonstrating “incredible restraint” in their roles, and that their actions are still consistent with the expectations set in their training.
That’s in spite of the fact that AI-induced slip-ups have “sent many new recruits into field offices without proper training,” according to law enforcement officials who spoke with NBC News last month.
And the agency’s seemingly endemic violence will likely only be exacerbated by the Trump administration’s slapdash recruitment tactics, which involve a “wartime recruitment” hiring spree that aims to take on as many as 10,000 new officers in the coming year. Part of that strategy includes spending millions on social media advertisements targeted at gun rights advocates, UFC enthusiasts, and manosphere podcast audiences.