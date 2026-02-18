Trump Appoints CDC Critic as Temporary Agency Head
Jay Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s Covid-19 response.
Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—after spending years criticizing its pandemic response.
Bhattacharya will continue his role as the director of National Institutes of Health, as well as lead the CDC on an acting basis, four people familiar with personnel decisions told The Washington Post Wednesday.
Bhattacharya has a history of undermining the CDC’s pandemic guidance. In 2020, the then-NIH head labeled the former Stanford University physician and economist labeled as “fringe,” after Bhattacharya helped author the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which called for the end of the coronavirus lockdowns. In 2024, Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s recommendation for widespread masking during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “pseudo science.”
Bhattacharya will replace former deputy Health Secretary Jim O’Neill, a market fundamentalist Silicon Valley investor and long-time associate of billionaire Peter Thiel. The Stanford academic also has the support of powerful figures among Trump supporters, including Thiel, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk, who claims Twitter suppressed Bhattacharya’s views before the Tesla founder bought the platform.
O’Neill replaced Susan Monarez, the last Senate-approved CDC director, who was fired last summer after only 28 days in office. Monarez was ousted after she refused “to commit, in advance, to approving every” recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, “regardless of scientific evidence,” and “to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause.”
But Bhattacharya may not be in lockstep with his boss Robert F. Kennedy Jr., either. Earlier this month, Bhattacharya put himself at odds with the health secretary when he testified that he’d seen no evidence that vaccines cause autism.
This story has been updated.