Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
Trump Appoints CDC Critic as Temporary Agency Head

Jay Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s Covid-19 response.

Jay Bhattacharya gestures and speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—after spending years criticizing its pandemic response.

Bhattacharya will continue his role as the director of National Institutes of Health, as well as lead the CDC on an acting basis, four people familiar with personnel decisions told The Washington Post Wednesday.

Bhattacharya has a history of undermining the CDC’s pandemic guidance. In 2020, the then-NIH head labeled the former Stanford University physician and economist labeled as “fringe,” after Bhattacharya helped author the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which called for the end of the coronavirus lockdowns. In 2024, Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s recommendation for widespread masking during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “pseudo science.”

Bhattacharya will replace former deputy Health Secretary Jim O’Neill, a market fundamentalist Silicon Valley investor and long-time associate of billionaire Peter Thiel. The Stanford academic also has the support of powerful figures among Trump supporters, including Thiel, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk, who claims Twitter suppressed Bhattacharya’s views before the Tesla founder bought the platform.

O’Neill replaced Susan Monarez, the last Senate-approved CDC director, who was fired last summer after only 28 days in office. Monarez was ousted after she refused “to commit, in advance, to approving every” recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, “regardless of scientific evidence,” and “to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause.”

But Bhattacharya may not be in lockstep with his boss Robert F. Kennedy Jr., either. Earlier this month, Bhattacharya put himself at odds with the health secretary when he testified that he’d seen no evidence that vaccines cause autism.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump’s Sons Say Their Open Corruption Is Our Fault

Instead of denying the corruption accusations, Donald Jr. and Eric tried to shift the blame.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump stand next to each other
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s sons are so far past trying to dispel accusations of corruption that they’re actually blaming everyone else for making them so crooked.

Speaking to CNBC Wednesday from a gilded ballroom at their father’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, co-founders of World Liberty Financial, didn’t bother to push back on claims that the rich and powerful had swarmed their family business in order to “curry favor” with the president. 

“The great irony here is they didn’t give us much of a choice,” Eric said.  

“They created this monster,” Don Jr. interjected. 

Skipping past ethics concerns, Eric claimed that the brothers had been forced to turn to decentralized finance after they were “cancelled” by every major bank in the world, simply by virtue of wearing their “Make America Great Again” hats. 

Members of the Trump family were denied some financial services after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Both Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank reportedly refused to continue working with Trump, while Capital One and JPMorgan shuttered many of his personal and business accounts.

“They were pulling these accounts from us like we were absolute dogs,” Eric said. So, essentially, their blatant corruption was a kind of revenge on those who’d wronged them. 

CNBC also asked the Trump brothers to explain what was likely the most blatant instance of corruption since their father reentered office: the president’s sudden reversal to permit the United Arab Emirates to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips every year, after World Liberty Financial pocketed $2 billion from an investment firm with ties to an Emirati family member. 

The duo acted like everything was business as usual.

“A) My father has nothing to do with, B) It has nothing to do with AI chips, and C) We met in the Middle East the first time,” Don Jr. claimed. “There’s not a person in that room, there’s not a banker, there’s not a fund manager that doesn’t go to the Middle East.”

“We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years,” he continued. “They tried all this nonsense the first time around, frankly it’s gotten old. They were the ones who put us in the position by creating legislation to try to put us out of business. We just fought back.”

Eric claimed that it was simply the “law of unintended consequences.” When the big banks had cancelled them, that forced the Trump family to embrace decentralized finance. As consumers worldwide adopted cryptocurrency, those very executives were forced to come crawling back to the Trump family, he said. 

The Trump brothers’ answers conveniently ignored the simple truth that those executives had come calling not only because daddy had been reinstalled in the White House, but that he’d already shown that he’d be more than willing to pull favors for anyone who writes him a check. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

RFK Jr.’s FDA Yanks Warnings Against Fake Treatments for Autism

Some of those so-called cures include raw camel milk and chlorine dioxide.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures with one hand
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is caving to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine conspiracies.

The FDA quietly removed a web page warning against therapies and treatments making “false claims” about autism, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the investigative outlet that it had retired the web page “during a routine clean up of dated content at the end of 2025.” The page had not been updated since 2019, according to the agency.

The decision to ax the web landing has outraged autism advocates, who argue that there was nothing inaccurate about the information posted on the page, regardless of the last time it was updated.

The deceptive “treatments” for autism that the nixed FDA page warned against include raw camel milk, clay baths, and chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent sometimes used in mouthwash (though it’s typically accompanied by labels warning against its ingestion), according to an archived version of the website.

“It may be an older page, but those warnings are still necessary,” Zoe Gross, a director at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, told ProPublica. “People are still being preyed on by these alternative treatments like chelation and chlorine dioxide. Those can both kill people.”

The decision has also added to mounting fears that Kennedy’s appointment to run the Health and Human Services Department—and his virulent perspective on vaccines—is taking a vicious toll on America’s public health policy.

America’s diminishing herd immunity is due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents—whom Kennedy currently champions at the federal level—who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, linked autism to vaccines.

The researcher who sparked the myth that vaccines cause autism did so with a fraudulent paper. As a result, he lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

During Texas’s deadly measles outbreak last year, Kennedy dodged vaccine recommendations by urging concerned locals to take more vitamins. He also justified a local religious community’s decision not to receive the vaccine by claiming that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris” as well as “DNA particles.” Fact check: It does not. Even Kennedy’s own officials have denied his health conspiracies, potentially at cost to their employment.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Democrats Plot Boycott and Protests of Trump’s State of the Union

Some Democratic members of Congress are planning to skip the speech entirely.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium during a joint session of Congress in the Capitol.
WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress, on March 4, 2025.

President Trump will be holding his State of the Union address next Tuesday evening, and some Democrats have decided to skip the event and hold a rival gathering instead. 

“The People’s State of the Union” will be held on the National Mall at the same time as the president’s speech, and several Democrats in the House and Senate have already committed to the event. Organizers say that Senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Tina Smith, and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Becca Balint, Greg Casar, Veronica Escobar, Pramila Jayapal, Delia Ramirez, and Bonnie Watson Coleman will be attending. 

Organizers include liberal activist group MoveOn and pro-Democrat media network MeidasTouch, and they describe the event as “counterprogramming” for “President Trump’s night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people.”  

“These aren’t normal times and showing up for this speech puts a veneer of legitimacy on the corruption and lawlessness that has defined his second term,” Murphy said in a statement. 

On X, Van Hollen said Wednesday, “Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. I won’t be there. Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual.”

Other Democrats plan to protest during the event or walk out during the speech, including Representative Jared Huffman, who told Axios last week, “The only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will.” 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Democrats in a closed-door meeting last week to either skip the State of the Union or attend in “silent defiance.” It will be interesting to see if any Democrats attending the event listen to him. Last year, Representative Al Green raised his cane and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before being removed from the chamber, and was later censured by the Republican-led House. 

This year, as Trump mismanages the economy and becomes increasingly unpopular due to violence perpetrated by federal agents carrying out his immigration policies, it’s extremely likely that he will face protests during his speech. What will they look like, and how will they be handled?

Hafiz Rashid
/

Pope Rejects Trump’s “Board of Peace” Invite

The Vatican wants nothing to do with Trump’s Gaza project.

Pope Leo waves to a crowd (not pictured)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025, in Vatican City.

The Vatican will not be joining Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” announcing Tuesday that it was turning down a January invitation from the White House.

“For us, there are … some critical issues that should be resolved,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state. “One concern is that, at the international level, it should above all be the U.N. that manages these crisis situations. This is one of the points on which we have insisted.”

Pope Leo XIV has not been afraid to criticize Trump since being named pontiff last year. He told reporters in September that “someone who says ‘I am against abortion but I am in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

He expanded upon those views in November, saying, “I think we have to look for ways of treating people humanely, treating people with the dignity that they have. If people are in the United States illegally, there are ways to treat that. There are courts, there’s a system of justice.

“But when people are living good lives, and many of them for 10, 15, 20 years, to treat them in a way that is extremely disrespectful, to say the least—and there’s been some violence, unfortunately—I think that the bishops have been very clear in what they said,” Leo added. “I would just invite all people in the United States to listen to them.”

Leo has also spoken highly of the role of the U.N., which would go against Trump’s vision for the Board of Peace.

“In a world facing complex challenges such as geopolitical tensions, inequalities, and climate crises, the U.N. should play a key role in fostering dialogue and human support, helping to build a more just future,” Leo said in his State of the World address last month. “Efforts are therefore needed to ensure that the United Nations not only reflects the situation of today’s world, rather than that of the post-war period, but that it is also more focused and efficient in pursuing policies aimed at the unity of the human family instead of ideologies.”

The Board of Peace was established to oversee a transitional government in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israel in a three-year onslaught. But the organization appears to be a way to circumvent the United Nations and possibly line Trump’s pockets, as permanent membership on the board requires a $1 billion fee. Trump has refused to say where that money goes.

So far, 19 countries have signed up, including those with leaders close to Trump, such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and the United Arab Emirates. Israel and Russia, each accused of war crimes, have both been invited, although only Israel has agreed to join. The Vatican and the pope’s rejection will hurt the board’s credibility, but that isn’t likely to change Trump’s mind.

Edith Olmsted
/

ICE Raids Family Detention Dorms After Kids’ Letters Expose Abuse

A report on letters from children detained in the Dilley camp revealed how bad conditions are.

People protest against immigration detention centers in Dilley, Texas
Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images

Guards at an ICE detention facility in Texas raided the dorms of immigrant families Tuesday, in order to destroy children’s letters that threatened to shed light on the horrific living conditions.

The raid at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley was in response to a recent ProPublica report that featured letters written by the children held there, according to Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manriquez. 

Univision’s Lidia Terrazas shared a video on Instagram of 15-year-old Cariexis Quintero, who has the intellectual capacity of a 7-year old, discussing the raid. 

“They threw away all of my drawings,” she said tearfully. “My mom liked them.”

“They noticed we were writing letters asking for freedom,” Quintero’s mother said as she held up a pile of colorful scraps. She described how guards had “stormed” into her room searching for drawings and letters, and had torn what they found to shreds.

Thus far, no federal court complaint, legal document, or verified video recording of the raid at Dilley has been made public, according to the International Business Times.  

This week, ICE deported 2-month-old Juan Nicolás with his mother and father to Mexico, after the baby had been hospitalized for bronchitis during his time at the detention facility in Dilley. Earlier this month, the facility was also the site of a measles outbreak

In the original ProPublica report, children recounted their fear and anguish, as well as the facility’s poor food, unsanitary conditions, and lack of reliable medicine.

“More than 60 days … going to the doctor and that the only thing they tell you is to drink more water and the worst thing is that it seems the water is what makes people sick here,” wrote Ender, a 12-year-old detained at Dilley, in one of the letters. 

Finn Hartnett
/

JD Vance Hit With Embarrassing Live Fact-Check on Trump’s Popularity

Even Fox News can’t deny the truth.

Vice President JD Vance sits on set at Fox News
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Even Fox News hosts are making a point to correct Vice President JD Vance these days.

In an interview with Vance on Tuesday, Martha MacCallum cited a Fox poll of 1,005 voters showing Democrats leading in generic congressional vote preference, 52–46.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but obviously that number would not be good,” MacCallum said.

“That would not be good,” Vance replied. “I will say, as much as we love Fox News, we always think Fox News has the worst polling. Me and the president agree on that.”

“I could show you other ones that are very similar,” MacCallum said.

MacCallum is right that the vast majority of polls indicate the GOP’s popularity is down across the country. A Cygnal Political congressional poll conducted in early February reports a 3 percent lead for Democrats over Republicans. Silver Bulletin’s congressional polling average, which aggregates thousands of similar polls, has Democrats leading by 5.4 percent.

That Vance and Trump believe Fox News “has the worst polling” is interesting, given the network is famous for its conservative slant. However, Fox’s polling operates independently of its programming, and is considered quite reliable by major outlets. The anger toward Fox perhaps stems from the disconnect between its laudatory programming and the poor popularity numbers suggested by its polls.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Lauren Boebert’s Son Faces Child Abuse Charges for Second Time

The MAGA representative’s son is once again in legal trouble.

Representative Lauren Boebert walks down the Capitol steps holding her baby grandson.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Representative Lauren Boebert walks down the Capitol steps holding her grandson, on October 3, 2023.

Thirty-nine-year-old MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert’s 20-year-old son has been arrested after her 2-year old grandson was found wandering around alone near her Colorado home on Sunday, which lies close to a lake. Boebert’s son, who was supposed to be watching the child, is facing misdemeanor charges of child abuse without injury for the second time. 

“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him, and authorities were called as a precaution,” Boebert said, telling 9News she was “very frustrated this happened.”

Boebert’s son, Tyler, is already awaiting trial on the same charge over another event  last year, which Boebert then described as “a one-time incident.” It was not. 

Boebert’s grandson was born when Tyler, then 17, impregnated a female minor who Boebert only described as “over the age of 14.” Two years ago, Boebert went on conservative talk show The Rubin Report and bragged about how “responsible” her son and the child’s mother were. With two child abuse charges—not to mention his 24-month probation after pleading guilty to his role in an identity theft ring in 2024 and a lawsuit for an alleged nonconsensual sex tape—that couldn’t be further from the truth for Tyler. 

Hafiz Rashid
/

ICE Abandons Sick 2-Month-Old Baby and His Family at Mexico Border

Juan Nicolás had ended up in the hospital while in ICE detention. Now he’s in Mexico.

Observers film masked ICE agents outside a suburban home.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Observers film ICE agents in Minneapolis, on February 5.

ICE has deported 2-month-old Juan Nicolás with his mother and father to Mexico, despite the baby suffering from bronchitis while in ICE detention.

Nicolás’s mother spoke to Univision’s Lidia Terrezas by phone Tuesday, saying that they were left at the Mexican border with no phone and only the money they had in their commissary at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, an ICE facility where they were previously detained.

Terrezas said in an Instagram post that Nicolás is still sick and that his mother was only able to contact her because someone in the street let her use their phone.

“She is in distress, she’s panicking. They were sent to the same place they fled from,” Terrezas said.

In a follow-up post, Terrezas said that the family was able to pay for a hotel with their commissary money, adding that a GoFundMe is in the works to assist them. Texas Representative Joaquin Castro, who has been advocating for Nicolás and his family, said that he spoke with the family’s attorney and that they had just $190, in a post on X.

“To unnecessarily deport a sick baby and his entire family is heinous. My staff and I are in contact with Juan’s family. We are laser-focused on tracking them down, holding ICE accountable for this monstrous action, demanding specific details on their whereabouts and wellbeing, and ensuring their safety,” Castro said.

Nicolás had been vomiting and experiencing breathing issues while detained in an ICE facility known for unsanitary conditions, which also had a measles outbreak earlier this month. While the baby was sent to a hospital late Monday night, he was guarded by armed federal agents and released after only one day. His mother had to appear before an immigration judge the same day, where she was told they would be deported. Now Nicolás and his family have to fend for themselves.

Finn Hartnett
/

Notorious Drug Trafficker Got Five-Star Treatment After Trump Pardon

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández received multiple unusual perks after being released from prison.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández speaks into microphones
Andy Buchanan//Getty Images
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was given special treatment and provided with a room in a luxury hotel after Donald Trump pardoned him in December, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

Hernández, a member of Honduras’s right-wing National Party, was extradited to the U.S. in 2022 and sentenced to 45 years in prison on bribery and drug-trafficking charges two years later. Prosecutors said he enabled drug traffickers to “move mountains of cocaine” into the United States and used the millions of dollars in bribes he received for his political campaigns.

He cut a Trump-like figure in Honduras, attempting to overthrow the country’s Supreme Court in 2012 alongside a handful of other congressmen, in what was labeled a “technical coup” by local press. He was elected president in 2014, then reelected in 2017 amid accusations of electoral fraud.

His nationalist beliefs and lax economic policies—which Trump-aligned billionaires Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen have benefited from—are perhaps why Trump moved to pardon Hernández.

After Hernández, a noncitizen, was released from prison, a request to hold him in place until immigration authorities could arrive was waived by federal authorities. A team of officials was then paid overtime to escort Hernández from Hazelton penitentiary in West Virginia six hours east, to the five-star Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City. Rooms at the Waldorf go for $956 a night, at minimum.

Usually, people released from Hazelton are given a “a shitty bus ride or a cheap plane ticket,” one prison official told ProPublica.

Hernández’s lavish treatment appears even more amoral when compared to how the Trump administration treats other noncitizens who are detained. Immigrants are usually deported as quickly as possible, regardless of whether they possess a criminal record.

Hernández’s current location is unknown, though he has said on social media he does not plan on returning to Honduras. Maybe he can get a Cabinet position.

