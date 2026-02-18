MAGA Senator Appears Not to Have Read the SAVE Act
Mike Rounds said a marriage certificate is a valid form of ID. It is not.
Republican lawmakers pretending that the SAVE Act isn’t a huge problem for married women are either lying or haven’t actually read the bill.
Speaking to Fox News’s Larry Kudlow Tuesday, Republican Senator Mike Rounds dismissed the “inauthentic, unprincipled” concerns that the SAVE Act would prevent married women who have taken their husband’s last names from voting.
Rounds claimed that most women who’d legally changed their names after marriage had likely already updated their driver’s license with their new name. If not—“you show ’em your marriage certificate and you’re on your way once again,” the South Dakota Republican said.
But in its current form, the SAVE Act doesn’t actually mention marriage certificates. In fact, the bill makes no mention of change-of-name documentation at all.
The forms of valid identification listed in the SAVE Act are a REAL ID, a U.S. passport, a military ID card paired with a record of service stating the holder’s birthplace, and a valid ID issued by the state, federal, or tribal government stating birthplace.
If the ID does not include the applicant’s birthplace, the applicant must also provide a birth record from a U.S. hospital or Consulate Report of a Birth Abroad, a final adoption decree, a Naturalization Certificate, or an American Indian Card.
Therefore, the SAVE Act threatens to disenfranchise the estimated 69 million women (and four million men) who change their names after they get married.
Rounds claimed that the bill had been tweaked since it was passed through the House last week, but it’s unclear whether marriage certificates were added to the docket of documentation that could allow citizens to vote in a free and fair election.
Speaking of free elections: The SAVE Act should be considered an unconstitutional nonstarter, as many of the forms of identification listed cost money to procure, posing an illegal tax for voters. A U.S. passport costs roughly $165, while a Real ID costs between $30 and $129, depending on what state the applicant lives in.