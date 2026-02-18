Trump Mixes Up Two Black Countries at Black History Month Event

Other Democrats plan to protest during the event or walk out during the speech, including Representative Jared Huffman, who told Axios last week, “The only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Democrats in a closed-door meeting last week to either skip the State of the Union or attend in “silent defiance.” It will be interesting to see if any Democrats attending the event listen to him. Last year, Representative Al Green raised his cane and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before being removed from the chamber, and was later censured by the Republican-led House.

This year, as Trump mismanages the economy and becomes increasingly unpopular due to violence perpetrated by federal agents carrying out his immigration policies, it’s extremely likely that he will face protests during his speech. What will they look like, and how will they be handled?