Trump Mixes Up Two Black Countries at Black History Month Event
The president’s White House reception for Black History Month was … something.
President Trump mixed up two different Black Caribbean countries at a Black History Month event at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that he couldn’t care less about them or the event.
“Herschel Walker, speaking about loyal,” Trump said while apparently naming every single Black person he knew. “How good a football player was Herschel? Herschel Walker, now he’s ambassador to the Bahamas. I don’t know. Bahamas, Bermuda, Berhamas, whatever. A nice place!”
Walker is ambassador to the Bahamas. This is just the president’s latest gaffe, as he mixed up Iceland and Greenland multiple times at Davos last month.