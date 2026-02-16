The Pentagon Just Sent a Terrifying Message to AI Companies
It warned Anthropic it will “pay a price” if it continues to demand its products have safeguards.
Donald Trump’s so-called Department of War is threatening to cut ties with Anthropic because it won’t help the Pentagon conduct mass surveillance on Americans or make fully autonomous weapons that the administration can use however it likes.
A senior Trump administration official told Axios Monday that the Pentagon was fed up after Anthropic refused unfettered use of its AI systems. “Everything’s on the table,” including cutting ties altogether, the official said.
An “orderly replacement” would have to be found, if they ended the relationship, the official added.
Last summer, Anthropic signed a contract with the Pentagon valued up to $200 million dollars—but the company set hard boundaries against its systems being used to develop weapons, conduct surveillance, or facilitate violence. For months the Pentagon has sought to negotiate with Anthropic to let the military use their tools for “all lawful purposes,” including weapons development and intelligence gathering, without being forced to argue individual use cases.
In January, tensions came to a head after an executive at Anthropic reportedly reached out to an executive at Palantir to ask whether it had used the company’s Claude AI assistant as part of the U.S. military raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (Spoiler alert: it did.)
“It was raised in such a way to imply that they might disapprove of their software being used, because obviously there was kinetic fire during that raid, people were shot,” the senior official told Axios.
A spokesperson for Anthropic denied that such a conversation had taken place in a statement to Axios, saying the company had “not discussed the use of Claude for specific operations with the Department of War. We have also not discussed this with any industry partners outside of routine discussions on strictly technical matters.”
“Anthropic’s conversations with the DoW to date have focused on a specific set of Usage Policy questions—namely, our hard limits around fully autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance—none of which relate to current operations,” the spokesperson added.
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell suggested to The Wall Street Journal that the Department of War’s relationship with Anthropic was under review. “Our nation requires that our partners be willing to help our warfighters win in any fight,” Parnell said.
Meanwhile, Anthropic appears to only be wading further into politics. Last week, the company announced that it would pledge $20 million toward Public First, a super PAC that will oppose groups funded by the company’s rival OpenAI.