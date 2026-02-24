Republicans Turn Against Fellow Rep. Over Alleged Affair With Aide

Gonzales skipped the funeral and consistently deflected blame when asked. But on Monday, 24SightNews revealed screenshots of Gonzales pressing Aviles for nude photos in 2024, leading to five of Gonzales’s Republican colleagues—most of them women—to call for his resignation.

“The entire Texas delegation, as well as every single other Member of Congress, should be condemning a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff,” MAGA Representative Anna Paulina Luna wrote on Monday. “As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of Representatives. I am so sick of people not calling this crap out. Again, like I’ve said before, this is not the only case of this crap up here. @RepTonyGonzales, shame on you.”

“Stop being predatory freaks and get OUT of office. YOU DO NOT BELONG HERE. This behavior is reprehensible and a poor reflection on the Republican Party, and I will not tolerate this type of moral rot in my own party,” she wrote in another post without mentioning Gonzales by name.