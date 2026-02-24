Republicans Turn Against Fellow Rep. Over Alleged Affair With Aide
Representative Tony Gonzales is facing growing pressure to resign after he was accused of having an affair with his aide, who died after setting herself on fire.
Calls for the resignation of GOP Representative Tony Gonzales are growing as more details emerge regarding an ex-staffer who set herself on fire after he ended their alleged affair.
Regina Ann Santos-Aviles was a 35-year-old wife and mother who served as the regional director for Gonzales’s Uvalde, Texas, office. In 2024, just one day after Gonzales’s primary victory, Santos-Aviles made her affair known to the rest of the staff, and was seemingly punished for her admission. Meetings she set were canceled, and Gonzales stopped traveling to Uvalde—something he had previously done regularly. Santos-Aviles’s husband also became aware of the affair, adding to her distress. She spiraled into depression and started taking medication for it in the summer of 2025. In August, she self-immolated with gasoline and died a day later at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
Gonzales skipped the funeral and consistently deflected blame when asked. But on Monday, 24SightNews revealed screenshots of Gonzales pressing Aviles for nude photos in 2024, leading to five of Gonzales’s Republican colleagues—most of them women—to call for his resignation.
“The entire Texas delegation, as well as every single other Member of Congress, should be condemning a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff,” MAGA Representative Anna Paulina Luna wrote on Monday. “As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of Representatives. I am so sick of people not calling this crap out. Again, like I’ve said before, this is not the only case of this crap up here. @RepTonyGonzales, shame on you.”
“Stop being predatory freaks and get OUT of office. YOU DO NOT BELONG HERE. This behavior is reprehensible and a poor reflection on the Republican Party, and I will not tolerate this type of moral rot in my own party,” she wrote in another post without mentioning Gonzales by name.
“.@RepTonyGonzales, RESIGN!” MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert wrote.
Representative Tim Burchett called on Gonzales to “do the right thing” and step down.
Representative Nancy Mace took it a step further.
“We’ve filed a resolution directing the Ethics Committee to preserve and publicly release records and reports on all of their investigations into Members of Congress for sexual harassment and unwelcome sexual advances. Tony Gonzales is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said Tuesday. “There is no place for sexual harassment or unwelcome sexual advances in the House of Representatives. And we won’t let the Washington establishment keep protecting its own. End of story.”
“I’m joining Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and Anna Paulina Luna in calling for Representative Tony Gonzales to resign immediately,” Representative Thomas Massie chimed in. “Where are the other men in the GOP? Trump is infamous for making terrible endorsements — this is one and it should be revoked.”
Gonzales is currently running for re-election this November.
This story has been updated.