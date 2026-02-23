WTF Is Going on With Trump’s “Hospital Boat” for Greenland?

In a chain reaction of dodged ownership akin to hot potato, the Pentagon referred questions to U.S. Northern Command, which redirected questions to the U.S. Navy, which in turn sent questions to the White House, CNN reported Monday. The White House has so far failed to share details.

Nonetheless, Landry, who has served as special envoy to Greenland since December, responded to the president on social media that he was “proud” to be working with the White House on “this important issue!” In a separate post on Sunday, Landry advertised that “once we get everything in place, we would love to welcome all those interested in helping!”

Greenland has expressed zero interest in Washington’s unsolicited aid package. The island currently has six hospitals that serve its 56,000 residents. Remote parts of the Danish-controlled territory have struggled with accessing specialized medical equipment—though that would hardly be addressed by a centralized boat at the coast.