WTF Is Going on With Trump’s “Hospital Boat” for Greenland?
The White House is keeping silent on Donald Trump’s weird supposed plan.
Nobody in Washington can seem to make head or tail of Donald Trump’s latest attempt to win over Greenland.
The president announced on Saturday that the White House would be sending a “great hospital boat” to Greenland, though exactly who would be responsible for the project—and why Greenland, which has nationalized health care, would need it—was not clear.
“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there,” Trump posted to Truth Social.
“It’s on the way!!!” he added.
In the days since, not one agency or office potentially responsible for the unnecessary humanitarian aid has recognized that the boat is a real thing that’s actually happening.
In a chain reaction of dodged ownership akin to hot potato, the Pentagon referred questions to U.S. Northern Command, which redirected questions to the U.S. Navy, which in turn sent questions to the White House, CNN reported Monday. The White House has so far failed to share details.
Nonetheless, Landry, who has served as special envoy to Greenland since December, responded to the president on social media that he was “proud” to be working with the White House on “this important issue!” In a separate post on Sunday, Landry advertised that “once we get everything in place, we would love to welcome all those interested in helping!”
Greenland has expressed zero interest in Washington’s unsolicited aid package. The island currently has six hospitals that serve its 56,000 residents. Remote parts of the Danish-controlled territory have struggled with accessing specialized medical equipment—though that would hardly be addressed by a centralized boat at the coast.
Furthermore, the issue was tackled earlier this month, when the island’s capital city, Nuuk, settled on a new arrangement with Copenhagen that would allow Greenlanders to access specialized health care in Denmark.
“That will be ‘no thanks’ from us,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Greenlandic prime minister, wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday. “President Trump’s idea to send a US hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted. But we have a public health system where care is free for citizens.”
Denmark’s political leadership felt similarly. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen snarked that she was “happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all. Where it’s not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment.”
Trump’s offer appears to be just another component to his relentless quest to annex the mineral-rich territory. Trump has claimed that America “needs” Greenland “for defense.” But what exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, especially in light of the fact that myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.