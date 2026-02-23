Hegseth Summons Anthropic CEO Amid Dispute Over Using AI in Military
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is meeting the Anthropic CEO as he sends a dark message to all AI companies.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is bringing in Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei into the Pentagon on Tuesday in an attempt to strong-arm him into lifting restrictions on the Pentagon using its Claude AI program for mass surveillance and unmanned weapons systems.
Claude has been the target of a federal push to make its AI tools available within classified networks—as it’s currently the only AI model available in that capacity. But this partnership is reportedly on life support, as the Pentagon is threatening to void Anthropic’s contract and deem it a “supply chain risk” for not complying.
“Just the DoD persecuting an up-and-coming tech company because they won’t want their product to be used to kill people,” one X user mused.
“Anthropic knows this is not a get-to-know-you meeting,” an anonymous senior Defense official told Axios. “This is not a friendly meeting. This is a shit-or-get-off-the-pot meeting.... The problem with Dario is, with him, it’s ideological. We know who we’re dealing with.”
Amodei has often cited his own qualms about the risks of his technology ending up in the wrong hands, even as he gifts it to Hegseth. But this upcoming meeting will reportedly be an ultimatum that either sees restrictions lifted or business taken elsewhere—a behemoth of a task given how deeply entrenched Anthropic’s AI system already is in the Department of Defense.