Supreme Court Unanimously Strikes Down Private Prison Immunity Case

“If we lost the midterms—heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House, it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect,” Johnson said. “So we’ve got to keep this going, and I think we’re excited to put our candidates on the field to explain all of this to the people.”

Johnson seems well aware that if Democrats gain a sizable majority in at least the House, they can slow down the Trump agenda, subject the White House to investigations, slow or block funding, and even attempt to impeach administration officials. ICE could be severely curtailed from its reckless and violent deportations and detentions, and laws could be passed against Trump’s whimsical tariffs.

Trump knows this too, which is why he constantly suggests taking over elections and instituting voter suppression laws, such as the SAVE Act. Johnson and his fellow Republicans, rather than use their power as a separate branch of government to check Trump’s bad impulses, want to keep enabling everything he does because they fear him turning on any one of them. Meanwhile, the economy continues to sputter and federal agents continue to violate the Constitution.