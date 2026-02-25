“We Got U”: Epstein Relationship With Virgin Islands Governor Revealed

Epstein complained further about the fines and negative media attention, to which Bryan replied that he asked the commissioner in charge of the case to recuse himself and approve all of Epstein’s previous permit requests. “We got u,” Bryan texted the billionaire.

Epstein’s vast connections are further exposed with every trove of files the government releases, and this batch shows how he was able to operate and commit crimes in the U.S. Virgin Islands: by throwing his money around to sway the people in charge. We don’t know if Bryan, who is currently in the last year of his second term as governor, actually took action to help Epstein, but further text messages indicate he was willing to keep advocating for the billionaire.

The two would meet privately, and Epstein claimed that enforcing the law against him could “kill all interest and send investors to puerto rico instead !!” Effectively, he implied that he and his friends would take their money elsewhere if he had to follow the rules.