U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Rejects Trump for Second Time in One Week
The Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey team has declined another invite from President Trump.
The U.S. women’s hockey team is telling Donald Trump that they’d love to meet up, they’re just really busy right now.
After both U.S. hockey teams took gold in Milan last week, Trump rhapsodized over the men, personally calling the team up to offer an invitation to his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
As for the women? “I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said during the call. “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”
The men’s team erupted in laughter at the remark, but the women didn’t find the mockery too funny, opting not to attend Trump’s address. A spokesperson said that while the women were grateful for the invite, the team would not be attending “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”
Whether he was hurt by the idea that anyone might not enjoy his presence or just trying to save some face, Trump then claimed during his State of the Union address that the women’s team would visit the White House “soon.”
This apparently came as news to the team, who proceeded to give an excellent non-denial denial through a spokesperson on Wednesday: “Players are back competing with their professional and collegiate teams and are in the midst of their season. They’re honored and grateful to be invited and any opportunity to visit the White House as a team will be based on their schedules once their seasons conclude.”
The team has better offers on the table, anyway. Following the Trump kerfuffle, rapper Flavor Flav said he’d throw the team a “real celebration” in Las Vegas for them and all female Olympians and Paralympians. “I’ll host them,” the Public Enemy cofounder wrote on social media. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times.”