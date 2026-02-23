Gold-Winning Women’s Hockey Team Snubs Trump After He Insults Them

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

In a video of Trump’s phone call to the men’s team in the afterglow of their own victory Sunday, the president could be heard warning the players that he would be forced to extend an invitation to the women’s team to Tuesday’s State of the Union.

“I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said as the entire men’s team laughed with the president. “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”