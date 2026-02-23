Gold-Winning Women’s Hockey Team Snubs Trump After He Insults Them
Donald Trump complained about how he had to invite the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team to the State of the Union.
The U.S. women’s hockey team has declined an invitation to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after the president was caught on video whining about having to invite them in the first place.
A spokesperson for the U.S. women’s hockey team—which earned a Gold Medal Thursday during overtime at the Winter Olympics finals in Milan—said that the players were unable to attend “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”
“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”
In a video of Trump’s phone call to the men’s team in the afterglow of their own victory Sunday, the president could be heard warning the players that he would be forced to extend an invitation to the women’s team to Tuesday’s State of the Union.
“I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said as the entire men’s team laughed with the president. “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”