Trump Admits to Congress He Has No Idea What Happens Next in Iran

The letter goes on to outline the threat that the Trump administration claims Iran poses, from “ballistic, cruise, anti-ship, and other missiles” to its supposed efforts “to seek the means to possess and employ nuclear weapons.” According to Trump, the threat to the United States and its allies had become “untenable.”

The letter avoids the shifting rationale given by White House officials since the weekend. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Monday that the administration knew that Israel was going to strike, and “we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces.” Trump has claimed that the threat from Iran was imminent, but experts say he is exaggerating.

The War Powers Resolution in question is spearheaded by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie in the House, with Senator Tim Kaine doing the same in the Senate. While Trump would almost certainly veto it if the bill ends up on his desk, it would be a rebuke for the president and would show that Congress is listening to what most Americans are saying, according to polls.