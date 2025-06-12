Senator Alex Padilla’s Detention Is Being Celebrated on the Right

Reactions are rolling in after Senator Alex Padilla was kicked out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The California Democrat was dragged out of the room by DHS officers as he tried to raise a question about ICE’s presence in his home state at the press conference.

“I am Senator Alex Padilla,” he yelled as two agents grabbed him. Padilla was then forced out of a pair of double doors and was heard shouting, “Hands off!” Padilla was then forced face down on the ground and handcuffed by three FBI agents.

The right is framing Padilla as a violent stranger who “lunged” at Secretary Noem.

Senator Padilla’s office sends me this video of his take-down and detention at Sec. Noem’s press conference in L.A. pic.twitter.com/RLUVYP1Jsb — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 12, 2025

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” the Department of Homeland Security posted from its official X account. “Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.

“Was Padilla there to protest the enforcement of the law? Was he there to protest law and order? I’m not quite sure,” said Fox News anchor John Roberts.

“When we’re voting in the United States Senate, or an important legislation for the country, he’s not here, is that right?” Republican Senator John Barasso said to reporters when asked if he’d seen the video of Padilla’s arrest. He then asked them if they’d seen golfer Rory McIlroy’s drive.

“Gavin Newsom watched this video of a sitting Democrat senator being removed for barging into a briefing and thinks the law enforcement officers are the ones out of control …,” the Republican National Committee Research account wrote on X in response to Newsom’s denunciation of Padilla’s arrest.