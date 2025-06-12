Senator Alex Padilla’s Detention Is Being Celebrated on the Right
Reaction from Republicans and conservative media to a U.S. senator being roughed up by the FBI
Reactions are rolling in after Senator Alex Padilla was kicked out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The California Democrat was dragged out of the room by DHS officers as he tried to raise a question about ICE’s presence in his home state at the press conference.
“I am Senator Alex Padilla,” he yelled as two agents grabbed him. Padilla was then forced out of a pair of double doors and was heard shouting, “Hands off!” Padilla was then forced face down on the ground and handcuffed by three FBI agents.
The right is framing Padilla as a violent stranger who “lunged” at Secretary Noem.
“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” the Department of Homeland Security posted from its official X account. “Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.
“Was Padilla there to protest the enforcement of the law? Was he there to protest law and order? I’m not quite sure,” said Fox News anchor John Roberts.
“When we’re voting in the United States Senate, or an important legislation for the country, he’s not here, is that right?” Republican Senator John Barasso said to reporters when asked if he’d seen the video of Padilla’s arrest. He then asked them if they’d seen golfer Rory McIlroy’s drive.
“Gavin Newsom watched this video of a sitting Democrat senator being removed for barging into a briefing and thinks the law enforcement officers are the ones out of control …,” the Republican National Committee Research account wrote on X in response to Newsom’s denunciation of Padilla’s arrest.
“Chuck Schumer is ‘sickened’ by Alex Padilla getting removed from a briefing he forcibly interrupted but not by the violent riots attacking ICE agents in major cities?” they wrote again. Liberals are united in their condemnation.
“I never thought I would imagine having to stand here and discuss what I saw today. A United States senator in his own community, in the city in which he grew up, elected under the authority of the people, stepping forward to get answers to legitimate questions—and we see him being thrown to the ground after being removed from a room forcibly, and put into handcuffs by multiple people,” Senator Cory Booker said on the Senate floor, shortly after the incident. “This to me is such an abuse of authority; it is a violent act, and there can be no justification of seeing a senator forced to their knees, laid flat on the ground, their hands twisted behind their back, and being put into restraints.… This is a pattern and a practice, this is not an isolated incident.”
“United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration’s actions in Southern California,” former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X. “This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”
“Senator Alex Padilla is a good man and principled public servant. The brazen and aggressive manhandling of Senator Padilla by the Trump administration is a sickening disgrace,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries chimed in. “Anyone who assaulted the Senator should be held accountable. No one is above the law.”
Senator Padilla had his own press conference to set the record straight.
“If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, if this is how the Department of Homeland Security response to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they’re doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers, out in the Los Angeles community, and throughout California, and throughout the country” he said. “We will hold this administration accountable.”