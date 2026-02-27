Democrats Say They Have Votes to Force Lutnick to Testify on Epstein

“I was pleased to see Congresswoman Nancy Mace today calling for Howard Lutnick to come before our committee,” Khanna continued. “I believe we will have the votes to subpoena him, and we will work with ranking member [Robert] Garcia to make sure he comes before our committee next.”

In an interview on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast last October, Lutnick told a dramatic story about how an awkward meeting he had with Epstein in 2005 when they were Manhattan neighbors led him to decide he would “never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.”

“I say to him, ‘Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?’” Lutnick said in the interview. “And [Epstein] says, ‘Every day.’ And then he gets, like weirdly close to me, and he says, ‘And the right kind of massage.’ … In the six to eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.”