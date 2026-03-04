Newsom Compares Israel to “Apartheid State” as He Blasts War on Iran

In his response to the former Obama administration staffer, Newsom took his strongest stance on Israel to date.



“It breaks my heart, because the current leadership is walking us down that path where I don’t think you have a choice about that consideration,” Newsom said. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and referred to the expansion of West Bank settlements having people “talking about it appropriately as sort of an apartheid state.” He went on to criticize Israel’s role in the current war on Iran.

Tonight, at a book event in Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom said that the United States is being pushed by Israel into a position where it may have to reconsider military support.



Newsom said that those who say Israel is an apartheid state are doing so "appropriately."

“We’re talking about regime change?” Newsom said. “For two years, they haven’t even been able to solve the Hamas question in Israel.”