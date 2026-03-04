Every Single GOP Senator Blocks Iran War Powers Resolution—Except One
Congress’s first attempt to put appreciable limits on Trump’s incoherent military campaign comes up empty.
On Wednesday, the Senate refused to block President Donald Trump from using further military force on Iran, as a war powers resolution failed by a vote of 52–48.
Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution. Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote for the resolution. This was Congress’s first vote on the war.
The news came on the fifth day of a joint U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign on Iran. Prior to the vote, Trump ranted about Chinese windmills during a press conference, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. bombed Iran due to a “feeling” Trump had about an imminent attack, and thousands of Iraqi Kurds reportedly launched a ground offensive into Iran.