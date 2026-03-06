DOJ Abruptly Posts Interviews With Trump Accuser From Epstein Files

The Justice Department released FBI interviews with a woman who accused Donald Trump of beating her after he sexually assaulted her when she was a child.

The interviews took place between August and October 2019. The woman, according to her testimony, was abused by Jeffrey Epstein for years. Her name is redacted across three separate files, but her allegation against the president is clear: Trump punched her on the side of her head after she bit his penis. She was between 13 and 15 years old at the time, she told investigators, when Epstein brought her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in either New York or New Jersey. That’s where the prolific sex trafficker introduced her to Trump, she recalled.