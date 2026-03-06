DOJ Abruptly Posts Interviews With Trump Accuser From Epstein Files
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims alleges that Donald Trump assaulted her when she was underage.
The Justice Department released FBI interviews with a woman who accused Donald Trump of beating her after he sexually assaulted her when she was a child.
The interviews took place between August and October 2019. The woman, according to her testimony, was abused by Jeffrey Epstein for years. Her name is redacted across three separate files, but her allegation against the president is clear: Trump punched her on the side of her head after she bit his penis. She was between 13 and 15 years old at the time, she told investigators, when Epstein brought her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in either New York or New Jersey. That’s where the prolific sex trafficker introduced her to Trump, she recalled.
Trump “didn’t like that I was a boy-girl,” the woman told investigators, referencing a tomboy.
There were other people present in the room, according to the files, but they left at Trump’s request.
She remembered that Trump told her something to the effect of, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” He then unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis.” She “bit the shit out of it,” and Trump “struck her,” saying something to the effect of “Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” according to the interview.
The woman claimed that she bit Trump’s penis at the time “because he disgusted her.”
“He had money, it reeked off of him,” she said.
She noted that Trump appeared jealous of Epstein, though at some point “they ended up on level playing fields.” She recalled that Trump and Epstein would sometimes use the terms “fresh meat,” “untainted,” and “not jaded” when referring to girls.
She told investigators she had two additional interactions with Trump but did not linger on the topic.
The woman claimed Epstein’s associates harassed her for years after the abuse ended, sending her numerous death threats. In one instance, she and her mother were run off a road while driving, forcing her to remain silent.
She also claimed that her mother spent time in prison due to an “embezzlement conviction connected to being blackmailed” by Epstein and a man named “Jim Atkins,” whom she identified as an employee of an Ohio university, “over explicit photographs” that Epstein took of her during the abuse.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the release amounted to “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.”
“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” she continued. “As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein files.”
The Department of Justice had previously removed the record of this woman’s FBI interviews from their Epstein database.
Trump is mentioned more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files, according to a New York Times review of the DOJ’s February document dump, which consisted of some three million previously unseen pages. All in all, Trump was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache, according to the Times.
Nonetheless, deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN’s State of the Union that the DOJ reviewed the files last summer and did not find any credible evidence against the president warranting further investigation.
Recent reports indicate that the DOJ has only released a fraction of the Epstein files, potentially holding onto upward of 50 terabytes that the agency has not yet disclosed. The recent releases, which include millions of pages of documents, amount to roughly 300 gigabytes, or 2 percent of the estimated total.