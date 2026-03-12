Air Force General Testifies That Bombing Civilians Always Backfires
Alexus Grynkewich, the top commander of U.S. forces in Europe, testified in Congress on Thursday.
The highest ranking U.S. commander in Europe told Congress what has been obvious for decades—that bombing civilians is an evil and inhumane tactic that only leads to more long-term problems.
“What I’ve observed over the course of studying air power in history is that any time you attack a civilian population, you usually end up finding that it just hardens their resolve,” Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich told the Senate Armed Services Committee at a Thursday hearing regarding Russian assistance to Iran. “We take this all the way back to the London Blitz in World War II. The Brits just had a stiff upper lip and kept on fighting, and I think that’s what we’ve seen in Ukraine as well.”
While Grynkewich was referring to Russia’s bombing campaign in Ukraine, his statement could be applied to any American act of aggression over the past 20-plus years, from the Iraq war, to U.S. support of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, to the Iranian elementary school bombing that killed more than 100 children.
Hundreds of Iranian civilians have died in the ongoing war. The same administrations that chastise Iran for chanting “death to America” are the same ones with no qualms about using American weaponry to kill hundreds of normal people just trying to lead normal lives. If anything, their killings will only lead to further anti-American sentiment and radicalization. You don’t need to be some scholar of military history to recognize that.